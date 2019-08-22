Twitter down: As users faced outage, it’s time for meme fest

When social platform Twitter crashed globally for a couple of hours Wednesday, users, including those in India, were left in a tizzy for not being to access the micro-blogging website. The major impact points, according to DownDetector, were India, Japan and the UK.

Advertising

Users had a message on their timeline that read “Something went wrong” as the platform remained inaccessible on both mobile and web.

Many users who saw the message, “Cannot retrieve tweets at this time. Please try again later”, wondered if their account had been suspended. While others unsuccessfully tried the old tactics of uninstalling and re-instaling the app, just to get going at it again.

However, when Twitter returned after the short outage, there also came hilarious and sarcastic memes about how its users felt during #TwitterDown.

#TwitterDown

People who uninstalled and installed Twitter app again 😂 Meanwhile Twitter – pic.twitter.com/aRCRy7O5iF — 📸 (@Stark_Fan007) August 21, 2019

Every time when twitter is down #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/50KBh04FhW — Humor Being (@followTheGupta) August 21, 2019

#Twitterdown Advertising This is how i felt when twitter went down. pic.twitter.com/bShiXxfjjR — Sarcastic Tweets™ (@pkmkbsda) August 21, 2019

Me uninstalled and installed then came to know👇👇👇#TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/op3oapcxF1 — Sarcastic Baba (@Sarcasticbaba3) August 21, 2019

Even the company’s own Tweet backend software, TweetDeck was also not able to post anything on the platform.