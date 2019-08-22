Toggle Menu
Twitter down: As users faced outage, it’s time for meme fest

While others tried the old tactics of uninstalling and re-instaling the app, just to get going at it again. However, that wasn't quite successful. So, with hilarious and sarcastic memes, Twitterati shared how they felt during #TwitterDown.

Many uninstalled and re-installed Twitter app only to find out that it did not help.

When social platform Twitter crashed globally for a couple of hours Wednesday, users, including those in India,  were left in a tizzy for not being to access the micro-blogging website. The major impact points, according to DownDetector, were India, Japan and the UK.

Users had a message on their timeline that read “Something went wrong” as the platform remained inaccessible on both mobile and web.

Many users who saw the message, “Cannot retrieve tweets at this time. Please try again later”, wondered if their account had been suspended. While others unsuccessfully tried the old tactics of uninstalling and re-instaling the app, just to get going at it again.

However, when Twitter returned after the short outage, there also came hilarious and sarcastic memes about how its users felt during #TwitterDown.

Even the company’s own Tweet backend software, TweetDeck was also not able to post anything on the platform.

