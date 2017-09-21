Twitterati do it again, turn a boring Hum Saath-Saath Hain line into a hilarious meme

‘Yeh toh sach hai ki bhagwan hai’, an otherwise harmless song from the movie Hum Saath-Saath Hain, is now a ruling meme on Twitter. (Source: Rajshri/ You Tube) ‘Yeh toh sach hai ki bhagwan hai’, an otherwise harmless song from the movie Hum Saath-Saath Hain, is now a ruling meme on Twitter. (Source: Rajshri/ You Tube)

Twitter seems to be on a roll when it comes to memes and has surely done it again with its new meme trail. This time it’s none other than our all-time ‘sanskari’ dose Hum Saath Saath Hain. Released in 1999, this movie casts popular stars like Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and our very own ‘aadarsh babuji’ Alok Nath. While the family drama film has given us many reasons to watch it, like the educational song ‘ABCD…YZ I Love You’ and a better understanding of family values and Indian culture, Twitter has given us a reason to enjoy this movie more.

A scene from the not-so-popular song of the movie ‘Yeh Toh Sach Hai Ki Bhagwan Hai’ (time duration almost 7 minutes) seems to have caught the Twitterati’s eye and they have done wonders with an otherwise harmless line. Converting it into a hilarious meme, Twitter users have had a fun caption contest, and we’ve enjoyed reading them. Here is a compilation of some of those tweets that have changed the way we now look at the movie.

RT Anuraghemani3: When you have a match on tinder pic.twitter.com/VBpNDrB6OF — Jay Shree Krishna (@unitewarrior) September 20, 2017

When you are an aethist but the exam was really tough. pic.twitter.com/8i62mM62y2 — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) September 19, 2017

3✔

When your friend finally arrive with royal stage in hand after last wine shop shut at night pic.twitter.com/K6oYBLDNXq — कुत्तेपकड़ने वालेबाबा (@hariompainter) September 20, 2017

When your absent in class and your friend gave proxy for you even though your not informed him. pic.twitter.com/EfiOIrlmIn — SJ 🇮🇳 (@RealSheetal) September 20, 2017

When you come to know that your friend has also failed in exam pic.twitter.com/Mj3TTnFuPE — Lame Monk (@oldschoolmonk) September 20, 2017

When you get a holiday because of #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/b6CFa7DIGO — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) September 20, 2017

Me – Papa aaj dost ke ghar hi rukunga raat ko. Papa – Okay beta *unexpected* Me – *feeling* pic.twitter.com/kXGDRMgAXn — Bade Chote (@badechote) September 20, 2017

Wen college declares holiday on exam day due to rain pic.twitter.com/2Y4AX2Bvf6 — SwatKat (@swatic12) September 20, 2017

When Friend returns money which he had borrowed long back. pic.twitter.com/XsOYqK3TIK — Pradeep Sherigara (@pradeepsheriga1) September 20, 2017

When u find unexpected money in your purse just when u thought u were broke pic.twitter.com/Ij7R9w18lu — MazelTov (@runjhunmehrotra) September 20, 2017

So next time when life gives you lemons, don’t made lemonade, instead give them to Twitter users as they might come up with something better.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd