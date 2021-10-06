‘Are you kidding me’: Tweet claiming North Indian dosa is better triggers debate online

People can at times be very sensitive about their favourite cuisines and their places of origin. Recently, when a Twitter user claimed that North Indian dosas are better, it triggered heated debates on Twitter.

It all began when a Twitter user, @unstablemaria, expressed her opinion and wrote: “You’ll never find south Indians saying we make north Indian food better EVER”. However, added that people in the north do not refrain from giving dishes from the south. Things took an awry turn when someone replied saying: “NORTH INDIAN DOSA IS BETTER”.

NORTH INDIAN DOSA IS BETTER — khushi (@qtcaviar) October 5, 2021

This soon led to heated debates and exchanges on the microblogging platform, and #Dosa started trending. With the numerous variation of dosas in the north, be it sweet one paired with chocolate or one loaded with cheese, many joined the debate asking people not to ruin the simple dish.

The protracted Twitter battles continued, with many social media users arguing that nothing can beat an authentic South Indian dosa. Some others also wondered if North Indian dosa is even an appropriate term.

There's only one way to settle the Dosa dispute. Batter Call Saul ☎️ pic.twitter.com/skJvXbTSzf — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 6, 2021

The dosa you will find in north India. pic.twitter.com/nTZ8CccwOB — Angry Mani New (@angrymani) October 6, 2021

North Indian Dosa vs South Indian Dosa? Well, it’s a one sided battle pic.twitter.com/5OFRjJbu5W — Xavier Pro Max (@XavierProMaxx) October 6, 2021

Wait what?

The capability of Indians is quite uncanny.

But yes, South Indian Dosa is the OG. Period. #dosa pic.twitter.com/JXQY8mGpox — Akriti Sharma (@Akriitiisharma) October 6, 2021

People’s eating north indian dosa

Le me:- pic.twitter.com/ZSs8zeC9Bq — Abhishek Singh Rajput🇮🇳 (@Abhishe71743515) October 6, 2021

half of the twitter is tweeting about dosa and the other half is asking why dosa is all over their tls — swati (@sadboihoursduh) October 6, 2021

Me after looking at the word “north Indian dosa” ……. pic.twitter.com/iH5qXwxbxn — ఫర్హాన్ – Farhan (@fmohammad3069) October 6, 2021