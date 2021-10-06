scorecardresearch
‘Are you kidding me’: Tweet claiming North Indian dosa is better triggers debate online

The post led to heated debates and exchanges on the microblogging platform, and #Dosa started trending.

New Delhi
People can at times be very sensitive about their favourite cuisines and their places of origin. Recently, when a Twitter user claimed that North Indian dosas are better, it triggered heated debates on Twitter.

It all began when a Twitter user, @unstablemaria, expressed her opinion and wrote: “You’ll never find south Indians saying we make north Indian food better EVER”. However, added that people in the north do not refrain from giving dishes from the south. Things took an awry turn when someone replied saying: “NORTH INDIAN DOSA IS BETTER”.

This soon led to heated debates and exchanges on the microblogging platform, and #Dosa started trending. With the numerous variation of dosas in the north, be it sweet one paired with chocolate or one loaded with cheese, many joined the debate asking people not to ruin the simple dish.

The protracted Twitter battles continued, with many social media users arguing that nothing can beat an authentic South Indian dosa. Some others also wondered if North Indian dosa is even an appropriate term.

