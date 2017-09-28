Twitter’s new 280-character limit becomes the butt of all DESI jokes!

Add a dose of laughter with these desi memes and tweets. (Source: Twitter) Add a dose of laughter with these desi memes and tweets. (Source: Twitter)

After Twitter announced their test project of doubling up their tweet character limit from 140 to 280, the microblogging site has been overflowing with reactions. The hashtag #280 has been trending ever since Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey tweeted about the trial run. In his tweet, Dorsey stated that even though the change is small, it was a big move for the Twitter as they were going to give more space to people to express themselves on the platform. He also explained that the choice of 140 characters was ‘arbitrarily based on the 160 character SMS limit’ and limited people from tweeting.

Many Twitter users were not very happy with the change and tweeted about other bigger changes the social media platform could have made instead. While sarcastic puns and witty tweets swarmed the site, a lot of hilarious ‘desi’ memes stood out! Making a mash-up of popular dialogues from Bollywood movies, people described how they felt about the change.

We have curated a list of some of the funniest ones we came across. Take a look at them here.

*Me as a Father* “Son tweeting in 280 characters” Me humare jamane me toh 140 characters me krte thai !!#280characters — Anand (@anand_sarcastic) September 27, 2017

Monisha must be jumping with joy, 1 tweet pe 1 tweet free.!

#280Twitter #280characters https://t.co/rRlLxVycLC — Maya Sarabhai (@MaayaaSarabhai) September 27, 2017

Finally Twitter realized ‘ Bahut time hai logon ke paas’ #280characterlimit — Amit Tandon (@amitandon) September 28, 2017

Twitter (140 characters): “Hey guys, I’m Vijay” Twitter (280 characters): “Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, poora naam. Baap ka naam Dinanath Chauhan. Maa ka naam Suhasini Chauhan. Gaon Mandwa. Umar 36 saal, 9 mahina, 8 din, aye aur yeh solva ghanta chaalu hai.” — Akshar (@AksharPathak) September 27, 2017

Ashutosh Gowarikar is going to write his movie script as a tweet that why Twitter is allowing #280characters #280CharacterTweet — Devesh Pandey (@Jhalla_wallah) September 27, 2017

Here are some other reactions that have been going on after the announcement.

Bwahahahahaaaaa!

One of my sons is very upset that Mummy Dearest got #280Twitter and he didn’t.

Yes, I am special.

Today, I am the Queen of All Mothers.

(He’s also upset that our dog has more Instagram followers than he does!) pic.twitter.com/56gwPjsZYl — AuntieJafo (@AuntieJafo) September 27, 2017

She: I need space

Twitter: ok#280characterlimit — Akram 🇮🇳 (@akramismm) September 27, 2017

This is what you will get in #280characterlimit pic.twitter.com/zKQ1Gl9y3F — manoj ☕️ (@ManojG7) September 27, 2017

How reading tweets feel like now #280character pic.twitter.com/LDzRCFC95X — JUSTICE LEAGUE (@DCEUNews) September 27, 2017

The moment you find out Twitter is giving @realDonaldTrump another 140 characters to further open mouth & insert foot. 😲🤦‍♀️ 😩#280character pic.twitter.com/nB7hSVd1cA — Naomi Manry (@naomi_the_nurse) September 27, 2017

Chill! It’s a limit, not a target! #280characterlimitpic.twitter.com/U7uagb5fTN

So, what’s your meme for the new Twitter character limit? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

