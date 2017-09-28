Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

Twitter’s new 280-character limit becomes the butt of all DESI jokes!

After Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey tweeted about the trial run that allows 280 characters per tweet to a selected group, Twitter users have not stopped reacting. However, the desi tweets seem to do a little more than criticise.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 28, 2017 6:57:11 pm
Twitter, twitter 2017, twitter character limit, twitter 280, #280twitter, #twitter280character, twitter limit, twitter tweet limit, Indian express, Indian express news Add a dose of laughter with these desi memes and tweets. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

After Twitter announced their test project of doubling up their tweet character limit from 140 to 280, the microblogging site has been overflowing with reactions. The hashtag #280 has been trending ever since Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey tweeted about the trial run. In his tweet, Dorsey stated that even though the change is small, it was a big move for the Twitter as they were going to give more space to people to express themselves on the platform. He also explained that the choice of 140 characters was ‘arbitrarily based on the 160 character SMS limit’ and limited people from tweeting.

Many Twitter users were not very happy with the change and tweeted about other bigger changes the social media platform could have made instead. While sarcastic puns and witty tweets swarmed the site, a lot of hilarious ‘desi’ memes stood out! Making a mash-up of popular dialogues from Bollywood movies, people described how they felt about the change.

We have curated a list of some of the funniest ones we came across. Take a look at them here.

Here are some other reactions that have been going on after the announcement.

So, what’s your meme for the new Twitter character limit? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now