What’s the best way to pop a pill? A tweet sparks a debate

Turns out there’s more than one way to swallow a bitter pill. A Twitter user shared how she swallows a pill to avoid its bitter taste resulting in other users sharing how they consume their medicines.

Twitter user Imaan Sheikh shared that she normally fills her mouth with water before popping a pill and asked whether others did the same. She also said that she hated swallowing pills so much that her mother would actually sugar coat it. Other Twitter users replied with their own methods of swallowing a pill which led to a rather interesting thread.

Here are the original tweets:

I need to kno if other ppl also fill their mouth w/ water 1st & then drop their pill in & swallow?? Bc most of you are out here just putting bitter ass pills directly on ur BARE TONGUE & casually waiting till u fill ur glass w/ water. But I get made fun of for doing the dive-in?? — Imaan Sheikh 🌈 (@sheikhimaan) July 10, 2019 My mom spoiled me so much she would literally sugarcoat pills for me. Like melt sugar into caramel in a spoon and coat the pill. This made the pill bigger lmaooo but at least no gross bitterness. — Imaan Sheikh 🌈 (@sheikhimaan) July 10, 2019

Despite the lack of consensus on what’s the best way to swallow a pill, here’s what other Twitter users said:

Yea that’s all cool, but I have seen white people in the movies swallow pill with no water. What’s that about? — Aman Mishra (@mishraboi) July 10, 2019

There is an area on your tongue which can’t taste bitterness. You put the pill there and then swallow with water. — Buls (@boogerworm) July 11, 2019

People exposing their naked tongue to a naked pill are spawn of the devil. Don’t @ me. — Bulbous Dumbledore 🧙🦄 (@petite__potato) July 11, 2019

I’ve done the well drop method. The first time I ended up swallowing the water and not the pill, and ended up with soggy tablet in my mouth I was like nah bro. At least pill-first makes sure shit gets done for sure. — Gwyn D’Mello (@GwynDMello) July 11, 2019