What’s the best way to pop a pill? A tweet sparks a debate

A Twitter user shared how she prefers to take a pill to avoid the bitter taste, leaving people amused and sharing their own methods of taking pills.

Twitter user Imaan Sheikh shared that she normally fills her mouth with water before popping a pill and asked whether others did the same. (Source: File Photo)

Turns out there’s more than one way to swallow a bitter pill. A Twitter user shared how she swallows a pill to avoid its bitter taste resulting in other users sharing how they consume their medicines.

Twitter user Imaan Sheikh shared that she normally fills her mouth with water before popping a pill and asked whether others did the same. She also said that she hated swallowing pills so much that her mother would actually sugar coat it. Other Twitter users replied with their own methods of swallowing a pill which led to a rather interesting thread.

Here are the original tweets:

Despite the lack of consensus on what’s the best way to swallow a pill, here’s what other Twitter users said:

