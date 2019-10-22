Twitterati hail Team India after it wins Test series against South Africa 3-0

After a one-sided affair throughout the three-match series, South Africa lost the third Test against India by 202 runs and an innings to hand the home team a 3-0 victory in the series.
The home team also strengthened its position at the top of the table of ICC World Test Championship. This is the 11th consecutive home win for India.
With cricket fans from all over the world celebrating the home team’s victory, Twitter was filled with congratulatory messages. Here are some of the reactions:
Congratulations TEAM INDIA on a sweeping series win ! #INDvsSA #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/NdwpkF76JL
— Swachhpro (@swachhpro) October 22, 2019
Congratulations Team India on clinching first ever 3-0 whitewash of South Africa in Test series. Special thanks to our bowlers and, of course, Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 on his debut double century. #INDvsSA
— SHUBHAM KHATRI (@shubhamk2711) October 22, 2019
Congratulations Team India 🇮🇳…
3-0 is outstanding. It feels so good when every player contributes to the team’s cause. #INDvSA
— Raj Utsava (@rajutsava) October 22, 2019
3-0 🔥🔥🔥
Whataa splendid whitewash by #TeamIndia !!
This series were helped Team India to discover a new star in test cricket, MoM & MoS Hitman Rohit Sharma Ji. 🔥
Very Congratulations Team India, #KingKohli & Co.#INDvsSA #INDvSA #RohitSharma #ViratKohli @BCCI @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/C1PMKTqaci
— ᴊᴇʙɪɴ ᴍᴀᴛʜᴇᴡ (@Im_JEBIN) October 22, 2019
Congratulations team India
Proud of my indian team.. pic.twitter.com/yWUnHplQYn
— SARFRAZ BIHARI (@SARFRAZBIHARI1) October 22, 2019
Congratulations team india for clean sweep #bcci #bccipresident #IndianCricketTeam 💐💐💐💐
— sagar (@sagar18577682) October 22, 2019
Another record for captain Kohli🔥
Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian captain to whitewash South Africa in a test series.🙌💙
Congratulations team India🇮🇳
Congratulations captain @imVkohli ❤️#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/3a1s3h9Uzg
— Champ_kohli💕 (@Imsania_virat) October 22, 2019
Congratulations #team_India pic.twitter.com/fNNM288zgI
— MRINAL RAJ SINHA 💯% FOLLOW BACK (@MrinalRajSinha1) October 22, 2019
Rohit Sharma’s maiden double-century and Shami-Yadav’s lethal pace got them a total of 10 wickets as India thumped South Africa in the third Test. With 240 points, India leads the points table of the ICC World Test Championships, with New Zealand and Sri Lanka tied at the second spot with 60 points each.
India’s next Test match is on November 14, hosting Bangladesh in a two-match series in Indore.