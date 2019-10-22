Toggle Menu
Twitterati hail Team India after it wins Test series against South Africa 3-0

Rohit Sharma’s maiden double-century and Shami-Yadav’s lethal pace got them a total of 10 wickets as India thumped South Africa in the third Test.

This is the 11th consecutive home win for team India. The team has been consistently winning at home since December 2012.

After a one-sided affair throughout the three-match series, South Africa lost the third Test against India by 202 runs and an innings to hand the home team a 3-0 victory in the series.

The home team also strengthened its position at the top of the table of ICC World Test Championship. This is the 11th consecutive home win for India.

With cricket fans from all over the world celebrating the home team’s victory, Twitter was filled with congratulatory messages. Here are some of the reactions:

Rohit Sharma’s maiden double-century and Shami-Yadav’s lethal pace got them a total of 10 wickets as India thumped South Africa in the third Test. With 240 points, India leads the points table of the ICC World Test Championships, with New Zealand and Sri Lanka tied at the second spot with 60 points each.

India’s next Test match is on November 14, hosting Bangladesh in a two-match series in Indore.

