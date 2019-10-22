Twitterati hail Team India after it wins Test series against South Africa 3-0

After a one-sided affair throughout the three-match series, South Africa lost the third Test against India by 202 runs and an innings to hand the home team a 3-0 victory in the series.

The home team also strengthened its position at the top of the table of ICC World Test Championship. This is the 11th consecutive home win for India.

With cricket fans from all over the world celebrating the home team’s victory, Twitter was filled with congratulatory messages. Here are some of the reactions:

Congratulations Team India on clinching first ever 3-0 whitewash of South Africa in Test series. Special thanks to our bowlers and, of course, Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 on his debut double century. #INDvsSA — SHUBHAM KHATRI (@shubhamk2711) October 22, 2019

Congratulations Team India 🇮🇳…

3-0 is outstanding. It feels so good when every player contributes to the team’s cause. #INDvSA — Raj Utsava (@rajutsava) October 22, 2019

Congratulations team India

Proud of my indian team.. pic.twitter.com/yWUnHplQYn — SARFRAZ BIHARI (@SARFRAZBIHARI1) October 22, 2019

Another record for captain Kohli🔥 Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian captain to whitewash South Africa in a test series.🙌💙 Advertising Congratulations team India🇮🇳

Congratulations captain @imVkohli ❤️#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/3a1s3h9Uzg — Champ_kohli💕 (@Imsania_virat) October 22, 2019

Rohit Sharma’s maiden double-century and Shami-Yadav’s lethal pace got them a total of 10 wickets as India thumped South Africa in the third Test. With 240 points, India leads the points table of the ICC World Test Championships, with New Zealand and Sri Lanka tied at the second spot with 60 points each.

India’s next Test match is on November 14, hosting Bangladesh in a two-match series in Indore.