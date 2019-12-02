Follow Us:
Twitter abuzz after man reinvents classic Jenga game with a desi twist

The reinvented game uses ground nuts instead of the specially crafted wooden blocks.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 2, 2019 9:02:43 pm
Indian version of Jenga, Shenga, Jenga game, Jenga, Jenga with a desi twist, Trending, Indian express news Twitter user Ashwin Deshpande reinvented the classic game and named it Shenga, which in Hindi means ground nuts

Adding a desi twist to the famous block game Jenga, a Bengaluru man’s attempt at using ground nuts instead of the wodden blocks is winning praise on social media. He did not stop it there. He even renamed the game “Shenga”, which means ground nuts in Hindi.

The man’s craftiness has set social media alight with some saying the “winner takes all the Shengas”.

Take a look here:

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Jenga, which is enjoyed equally by all age groups, require players to remove blocks from an already stacked structure and balance it on the top of it. The player will build an unstable structure as the game progresses. The game ends when the tower falls, or any of the blocks falls from the tower.

