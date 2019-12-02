Twitter abuzz after man reinvents classic Jenga game with a desi twist

Twitter user Ashwin Deshpande reinvented the classic game and named it Shenga, which in Hindi means ground nuts Twitter user Ashwin Deshpande reinvented the classic game and named it Shenga, which in Hindi means ground nuts

Adding a desi twist to the famous block game Jenga, a Bengaluru man’s attempt at using ground nuts instead of the wodden blocks is winning praise on social media. He did not stop it there. He even renamed the game “Shenga”, which means ground nuts in Hindi.

The man’s craftiness has set social media alight with some saying the “winner takes all the Shengas”.

Take a look here:

Just invented this new game called Shenga. pic.twitter.com/OnwLPENRnm — Ashwin Deshpande (@trollpwnde) November 29, 2019

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Nailed it 😆🤣 — Tweetocrat (@MeSagarthool) November 29, 2019

Zenga is cultural appropriation then! — Somalaram Venkatesh (@serioustaurean) November 29, 2019

You had me in splits 😂 Out of the world invention… Copyright ie asap 🤣🙏🤣 — aninda🇮🇳 (@bagya_) December 1, 2019

Well played. 🤭😂🤭😂 — मी ᴘᴜɴ सम्राट!👑 (@Nautankibaba) December 1, 2019

That’s nuts 😂😂 — Sid (@Warrier_Sid) November 30, 2019

Winner takes home all the Shengas 😂😂😂😂 — Yash Naik (@mostlywanderer) December 1, 2019

Jenga, which is enjoyed equally by all age groups, require players to remove blocks from an already stacked structure and balance it on the top of it. The player will build an unstable structure as the game progresses. The game ends when the tower falls, or any of the blocks falls from the tower.

