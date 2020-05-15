Twinkle Khanna gets makeover from 7-year-old daughter, others say ‘best make-up ever’

Twinkle Khanna shared a photo of a makeover her seven-year-old daughter had given her and the results were praised by many on social media.
Posting a photo of herself on Instagram, the actor-turned-author shared the results of her makeover by daughter Nitara Kumar. Khanna compared the look with iconic actor Julius Henry “Groucho” Marx, known for his signature thick greasepaint moustache and eyebrows.
“The little one has given me a fine makeover. Brows on fleek and all that jazz,” she wrote with the photo.
Tagging popular Bollywood make-up artist Namrata Soni on the app, Khanna wrote, “watch out-you have some serious competition!”
Check out the make-over here:
People on Instagram were in splits and even the make-up artist replied saying the results were “amazing”.
Many other celebrities and fans also jumped in to say that it was the “best makeover”. Many mothers shared that they had similar experiences but didn’t have the courage to post it online. Here are some of the responses:
Khanna has been sharing videos and posts that capture how she is dealing with the lockdown and have been liked by many.
View this post on Instagram
Kudos to all the moms out there who are making pancakes with strawberry drizzle and banana tarte tatin, but my goals are very low. A toast with peanut butter for my little girl with a glass of milk and a cup of black coffee for the not so little girl and we are ready to make the most of our day. Welcome to the club of the perfectly imperfect mothers.
View this post on Instagram
I don’t know how other mothers are coping but I have given up! My little one has ‘accidentally’ managed to toss her slipper into the lighting duct. Clearly you don’t need to worry about a wolf wanting to huff and puff and blow your house down when you have a little piglet of your own doing her bit #GodSaveUsFromOurMiniMes
View this post on Instagram
There is nothing better than lying down next to each other, engrossed in our own book, but still together. The greed to capture this moment of joy, to preserve it for a stage when memory will invariably be shrouded by the cobwebs of time, was overwhelming #MeAndMine #bookwormbaby #loveinthetimeofcorona
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.