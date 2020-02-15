Twinkle Khanna pranked Akshay Kumar on Valentine’s Day and their banter won the Internet

The sweet banter between the Bollywood couple left people in splits. (Source: twinklerkhanna/ Instagram) The sweet banter between the Bollywood couple left people in splits. (Source: twinklerkhanna/ Instagram)

Twinkle Khanna is not just known for her sense of humour but also for her epic style of trolling, particularly, her husband Akshay Kumar. So, while most couples around the world were sharing mushy romantic messages on Valentine’s Day, the actor-turned-author shared how she pulled off a prank on her husband, leaving fans laughing out loud.

In her recent column, Khanna shared a guide on “How to survive marriage without going to jail”, giving women some amazing ideas on how to get back at their husbands. One involved adding cough syrup in their drinks, simply to make sure they pass out.

Akshay Kumar wasn’t happy when Twinkle Khanna revealed that she had changed the password of his iPad.

Elaborating further, Khanna said Kumar was distracted by a cricket match on his device while she was preparing their daughter for a Karate exam.

“I got home and secretly changed my husband’s iPad password. It is difficult to quantify the joy I felt that night, watching him enter his password repeatedly, till his device was disabled,” she wrote in her column.

A Valentine’s gift for all women and it may or may not involve cough syrups:) Here is my guide on how to survive marriage without going to jail https://t.co/a4POlwUrzq @akshaykumar you do remember a disabled device? 😂 #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/Awf0C8vnCN — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 14, 2020

At first, Kumar thought maybe it was his personal assistant who was to be blamed for his device not working. But after finding out it was his wife behind the prank, he asked for ways to get back to her.

And all this while I was blaming my PA for fidgeting with my iPad 😡 Now contemplating which method to use to get back. Your suggestions?https://t.co/4TqrO6WknX https://t.co/cRloISyjCJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2020

Of course, people enjoyed their sweet banter online and many men feared their wives would pull off the pranks too after reading Khanna’s suggestions. Here’s what people had to say to Kumar when he asked for suggestions to seek revenge.

@akshaykumar should not have Retweeted this. My Wife too follows you. Don’t be a crab and pull us other husbands down with you 😛.@patni_preeti Hope you didn’t read this already 😛 — Nikhilesh Patni (@PatniNikhilesh) February 14, 2020

Give one red rose and ask password. — Panjoolines (@Vinayak84291942) February 14, 2020

yea, woodward’s gripe water?? — RupaliM (@rupsG7) February 14, 2020

You will not win Sir, why even try?!!🤣😜 — shweta verma (@shwetaver) February 14, 2020

Tayy Tayy fish….. simply get new one. — Mansoor Ali (@Mansoor07545294) February 14, 2020

For inspiration watch #Tom&Jerry 😈 — Ashish Samant (@ashishsamant22) February 14, 2020

use your PA’s IPad, until the time it takes your smarter half to figure it out 🙂 — Murtaza (@mysadikot) February 14, 2020

If u have a beautiful wife with brain then its best to keep🤐

no more suggestions 😂😂😊👍 https://t.co/rDZAXReEcI — manoj deshmukh (@deshmukhmanoj) February 14, 2020

Leave your iPad aside and join mrs funnybones and nitara in book reading session for a short time till mrs funnybones get busy with her next book. https://t.co/cCyRujFJfk — raviiyer2244 @ gmail i am a chowkidar of india pro (@353839052d72499) February 14, 2020

In her column, Khanna has given scores of ideas to women who can prank their husbands with many things just “to give him a headache in return for the one he frequently gives”

