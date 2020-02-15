Follow Us:
Saturday, February 15, 2020
Twinkle Khanna pranked Akshay Kumar on Valentine’s Day and their banter won the Internet

In her recent column, Twinkle Khanna shared a guide on "How to survive marriage without going to jail", giving women some amazing ideas on how to get back at their husbands.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 15, 2020 12:13:26 pm
twinkle khanna, akshay kumar, twinkle khanna akshay kumar banter, twinkle khanna cough syrup banter, bollywood couple funny banter, indian express, entertainment news The sweet banter between the Bollywood couple left people in splits. (Source: twinklerkhanna/ Instagram)

Twinkle Khanna is not just known for her sense of humour but also for her epic style of trolling, particularly, her husband Akshay Kumar. So, while most couples around the world were sharing mushy romantic messages on Valentine’s Day, the actor-turned-author shared how she pulled off a prank on her husband, leaving fans laughing out loud.

In her recent column, Khanna shared a guide on “How to survive marriage without going to jail”, giving women some amazing ideas on how to get back at their husbands. One involved adding cough syrup in their drinks, simply to make sure they pass out.

Akshay Kumar wasn’t happy when Twinkle Khanna revealed that she had changed the password of his iPad.

Elaborating further, Khanna said Kumar was distracted by a cricket match on his device while she was preparing their daughter for a Karate exam.

“I got home and secretly changed my husband’s iPad password. It is difficult to quantify the joy I felt that night, watching him enter his password repeatedly, till his device was disabled,” she wrote in her column.

At first, Kumar thought maybe it was his personal assistant who was to be blamed for his device not working. But after finding out it was his wife behind the prank, he asked for ways to get back to her.

Of course, people enjoyed their sweet banter online and many men feared their wives would pull off the pranks too after reading Khanna’s suggestions. Here’s what people had to say to Kumar when he asked for suggestions to seek revenge.

In her column, Khanna has given scores of ideas to women who can prank their husbands with many things just “to give him a headache in return for the one he frequently gives”

