‘Free car wash’: Incessant rains prompt memes on #DelhiRains

The temperature in Delhi dropped to 23.4 degrees Celsius Saturday, which was 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. This drastic drop in temperatures was credited to the incessant rain in the national capital since Friday night.

The city’s infrastructure reeled under the continuous showers that led to water logging and inundated many residential areas, which in turn caused traffic snarls.

Netizens commented on everything from the drastic change in the weather to infrastructure woes through memes.

A scenic outside, wow raining Delhi

Shower by Trees.. Clean air, No pollution #DelhiRains @ProfSubhashGiri pic.twitter.com/sHwmue75Ki — Nancy Sharma (@nancyjapan10) October 8, 2022

The positive side of #DelhiRains. The air is as clean as it can get.#delhiAQI. pic.twitter.com/5NtnnhDZ4F — Bobins Abraham Vayalil (@BobinsAbraham) October 9, 2022

One of the seasonal waterfalls in Delhi, and all those Dilli walas out on the roads for a free car wash.#delhimonsoon #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/LwQjJou6bT — Nitesh Jain (@TweetingNJ) October 9, 2022

#DelhiRains Awesome weather here in Delhi today…

Identify the place pic.twitter.com/iI0i0RvbDI — Sunil Slathia (@sunilslathia) October 8, 2022

We don’t need to go to Venice! Venice is here with us! #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/TBUuOYNRph — Riya Bansal (@sarvagun_sampan) October 8, 2022

If you’re in Delhi, summers (31 degree) to rains to winter (20 degree)! in just 24 hours #DelhiRains #Delhi — Geekyblogger (@Deexa19) October 8, 2022

Best jugad for Delhi people right now#delhirains#delhincrrain pic.twitter.com/2fOeIfLTQP — Faizu G k BoL (@Faizuliyat_) October 8, 2022

Many netizens also noted that Delhi’s air quality improved due to the rain. As per the India Meteorological Department, the national capital will not receive significant rainfall from Monday but light drizzling can still be expected.