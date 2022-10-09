scorecardresearch
‘Free car wash’: Incessant rains prompt memes on #DelhiRains

Netizens commented on everything from the drastic change in the weather to infrastructure woes through memes.

October Delhi rains, Delhi rains, Delhi rains picture and videos, Delhi rains memes, Delhi rains in October, Delhi rains updates, Delhi Rains viral tweets, Delhi weather, IMD Delhi forecast, Delhi temperature, Indian Express news

The temperature in Delhi dropped to 23.4 degrees Celsius Saturday, which was 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. This drastic drop in temperatures was credited to the incessant rain in the national capital since Friday night.

The city’s infrastructure reeled under the continuous showers that led to water logging and inundated many residential areas, which in turn caused traffic snarls.

Sharing a now-viral video that shows a stream of rainwater pouring on the road from the highway, a Twitter user wrote, “One of the seasonal waterfalls in Delhi, and all those Dilli walas out on the roads for a free car wash. #delhimonsoon #DelhiRains”.

Another Twitter user shared pictures of flooded Delhi roads along with photos of Venice canals and wrote, “We don’t need to go to Venice! Venice is here with us! #DelhiRains”.

Talking about the steep drop in temperature, a Twitter user remarked, “If you’re in Delhi, summers (31 degree) to rains to winter (20 degree)! in just 24 hours #DelhiRains #Delhi”.

Many netizens also noted that Delhi’s air quality improved due to the rain. As per the India Meteorological Department, the national capital will not receive significant rainfall from Monday but light drizzling can still be expected.

