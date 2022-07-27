scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

‘Nature’s own disaster manager’: Viral tweets explain how mangroves protect land from cyclones

Posted by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, the tweets also say mangroves support several wildlife species and have a rich ecosystem of their own.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 4:30:41 pm
Mangrove forests India, Mangrove forest protection, Viral tweet mangrove forest, Viral model explains importance of mangrove trees, Indian ExpressMangroves are considered the first line of defense against cyclones.

The sensitive ecology of mangroves in India is under constant threat of encroachment. The mangroves play a huge role in protecting land from high tides and storms.

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on Tuesday shared a video of a scientific model that demonstrated how mangroves simmer down the large waves caused by cyclones or other disturbances in the ocean and protect the land from their direct impact.

While sharing the video, Kaswan explained, “Mangroves are natures own disaster manager. Just 13 seconds to understand how it protects us from Tsunami, Cyclones & storms. Today is #MangrovesDay.”

Kaswan further asserted the importance of protecting mangroves in a series of tweets. While sharing a photograph of the mangrove trees with their aerial roots, Kaswan explained that when water currents caused by cyclones pass through the dense aerial roots of mangrove, the intensity of cyclone or storm waves dampens by the time it reaches land. Therefore, in a way, mangroves act as a buffer between land and the ocean.

Kaswan also wrote that mangroves support several wildlife species and have a rich ecosystem of their own.

Commenting on this tweet thread, a Twitter user wrote, “But we Indians don’t have basic sense. In Mumbai, many mangroves have been destroyed to make a commercial complex. The entire mind space area of Malad is on Mangrove. Back road of Lokhandwala, Manori to Madh island all these places have mangroves been destroyed by the govt.”

Another user wrote, “Human beings should understand the value of trees specially mangrove trees grow more and more tree to SAVE OUR EARTH PLEASE”.

