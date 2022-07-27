‘Nature’s own disaster manager’: Viral tweets explain how mangroves protect land from cyclones

The sensitive ecology of mangroves in India is under constant threat of encroachment. The mangroves play a huge role in protecting land from high tides and storms.

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on Tuesday shared a video of a scientific model that demonstrated how mangroves simmer down the large waves caused by cyclones or other disturbances in the ocean and protect the land from their direct impact.

While sharing the video, Kaswan explained, “Mangroves are natures own disaster manager. Just 13 seconds to understand how it protects us from Tsunami, Cyclones & storms. Today is #MangrovesDay.”

Mangroves are natures own disaster manager. Just 13 seconds to understand how it protects us from Tsunami, Cyclones & storms. Today is #MangrovesDay. pic.twitter.com/J9dbT6rXiJ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 26, 2022

Mangroves create a maze & dense habitat. With species which are salt tolerant & special adaptations. They act like buffer & consume the winds & energy. So after passing the storms get dampen. pic.twitter.com/27pmxN6hlx — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 26, 2022

Now as thick this #mangrove belt is, more effective it will be in resisting #cyclones & other #disasters. They provide habitat to numerous wildlife species which makes the system healthy & balanced. pic.twitter.com/OhMt4X01nT — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 26, 2022

Habitat to not only herbivores but also hypercarnivorous apex #predators like this. One of the largest crocodilian #species on #planet, whose size can go upto 6 metre in length. A salt water crocodile. This one basking in sun at Sunderban. A stable & balanced system. pic.twitter.com/gPC9QF32pC — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 26, 2022

Kaswan further asserted the importance of protecting mangroves in a series of tweets. While sharing a photograph of the mangrove trees with their aerial roots, Kaswan explained that when water currents caused by cyclones pass through the dense aerial roots of mangrove, the intensity of cyclone or storm waves dampens by the time it reaches land. Therefore, in a way, mangroves act as a buffer between land and the ocean.

Kaswan also wrote that mangroves support several wildlife species and have a rich ecosystem of their own.

Commenting on this tweet thread, a Twitter user wrote, “But we Indians don’t have basic sense. In Mumbai, many mangroves have been destroyed to make a commercial complex. The entire mind space area of Malad is on Mangrove. Back road of Lokhandwala, Manori to Madh island all these places have mangroves been destroyed by the govt.”

Another user wrote, “Human beings should understand the value of trees specially mangrove trees grow more and more tree to SAVE OUR EARTH PLEASE”.