Wednesday, June 29, 2022
This tweet about tiny stone miniatures became a thread on obscure stone structures around the world

The now-viral tweet has gathered over 5.6 lakh likes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 29, 2022 5:21:48 pm
Rock gardens around the world, Rock Garden USA, Man made stone structures around the world, viral tweets, Indian ExpressThe tweet prompted people from around the world to share pictures of rock gardens and odd structures from their home states and country.

Earlier this week, an innocuous tweet on a rock garden in a small town in the US became a wholesome thread on artificial stone miniatures around the world.

On Monday, Madeline Odent, who goes by the Twitter handle @oldenoughtosay, shared pictures from her trip to The Rock Garden in Calhoun in Georgia, a state in the US.

While posting pictures of the miniatures of famous monuments that were made out of stones, broken glass, and shells, Odent wrote, “A year ago today I was visiting my parents and my mom was like “hey let’s go to this rock garden, this guy builds stuff of pebbles” and I was Not Prepared”.

Soon this tweet went viral with over 5.6 lakh likes and over 44,000 retweets. While people marvelled at the obscure but interesting replicas and inquired about the place’s details, many people from around the world started posting pictures of similar rock gardens and odd structures from their home states and country.

Sharing pictures of a small but elaborate stone place from France, a Twitter user wrote, “if you like stuff built out of pebbles, allow me to introduce the “palais idéal du facteur cheval”, made by a lone guy who was really into tiny rocks”. Other tweets mentioned miniature stone artwork made on the grounds of King Fahad Public Library in Saudi Arabia and a handmade stone castle made in East Canada, amongst other things.

Commenting on the fascinating tweet thread, a Twitter user wrote, “I love how some of these replies they have pictures of pebble structures on their phone waiting for the right moment”.

