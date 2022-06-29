This tweet about tiny stone miniatures became a thread on obscure stone structures around the world

Earlier this week, an innocuous tweet on a rock garden in a small town in the US became a wholesome thread on artificial stone miniatures around the world.

On Monday, Madeline Odent, who goes by the Twitter handle @oldenoughtosay, shared pictures from her trip to The Rock Garden in Calhoun in Georgia, a state in the US.

ALSO READ | MP teacher builds mini replica of Taj Mahal, dedicates it to wife

While posting pictures of the miniatures of famous monuments that were made out of stones, broken glass, and shells, Odent wrote, “A year ago today I was visiting my parents and my mom was like “hey let’s go to this rock garden, this guy builds stuff of pebbles” and I was Not Prepared”.

A year ago today I was visiting my parents and my mom was like “hey let’s go to this rock garden, this guy builds stuff of pebbles” and I was Not Prepared pic.twitter.com/5mwbey0qYS — madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) June 27, 2022

Soon this tweet went viral with over 5.6 lakh likes and over 44,000 retweets. While people marvelled at the obscure but interesting replicas and inquired about the place’s details, many people from around the world started posting pictures of similar rock gardens and odd structures from their home states and country.

if you like stuff built out of pebbles, allow me to introduce the “palais idéal du facteur cheval”, made by a lone guy who was really into tiny rocks pic.twitter.com/G2ChJN2JFM — a comedy in thirty parts, a tragedy in thirty-one (@frokoopa) June 27, 2022

Reminds me of the Hartman Rock Garden in Springfield Ohio pic.twitter.com/3MufH91d2Y — 614ortyNiner (@CAlipinOH) June 27, 2022

we have something similar here called Peterson’s Rock Garden, and it’s for sale! pic.twitter.com/S1neut8iDp — neutral wishes (@artisawr) June 27, 2022

We have a full sized one here in Iowa- built by a priest, by hand, over decades. There are 9 “stations” depicting the stages of the life of Christ. It’s genuinely awe inspiring even if you’re not religious, and the crystals and shells are gorgeous! https://t.co/rOHnVh4op4 pic.twitter.com/2YhifqsoCC — Dorotheas Closet Vintage (@angeladorotheas) June 28, 2022

Kind of reminds me of this place. Although the rocks are a little bigger https://t.co/JDPmuFc5CA pic.twitter.com/JLv7vsoUN8 — ListonianInstitute (@planetplupto) June 27, 2022

Reminds me of La Maison Picassiette in Chartres where the guy basically mosaiced the entire house inside and out. And it’s hidden down a short alley in between regular residential houses as normal as can be! pic.twitter.com/nvtJDzOhS8 — 🇺🇦 Lord Sir Jon of R 🆗 (@anataboga) June 28, 2022

In Jerusalem there’s a HUGE 1:50 model of 2nd century Jerusalem made from small rocks, each 1 cm. pebble representing 2 meters. The model takes up 2’000 m^2 (22,000 sq ft). The temple alone is ~10 meters long.https://t.co/Eg1eJGziem pic.twitter.com/8K2eRJwLKK — Yossi Preminger (@ExoThinker) June 28, 2022

Reminds me of the Japanese tea garden in San Antonio to pic.twitter.com/PTZHXCyGw4 — Lulu 2sweet (@2sweet_lulu) June 28, 2022

Oh my god it’s so much more lush in the summer!!!!! We have to go back!! pic.twitter.com/iBkka3uU4h — bets | last seen 7 minutes ago (@donatetocharit3) June 28, 2022

Cool! There used to be a guy in Eastern Canada who did the same kind of stuff. (It’s closed now, but was called Woodleigh Replicas for the curious.) pic.twitter.com/mvL5Fp40RB — S1mpl3_N0m4d (@NationOfJason) June 28, 2022

I love how some of these replies they have pictures of pebble structures on their phone waiting for the right moment — unfunny man (@uuuuuuu_mbro) June 28, 2022

Sharing pictures of a small but elaborate stone place from France, a Twitter user wrote, “if you like stuff built out of pebbles, allow me to introduce the “palais idéal du facteur cheval”, made by a lone guy who was really into tiny rocks”. Other tweets mentioned miniature stone artwork made on the grounds of King Fahad Public Library in Saudi Arabia and a handmade stone castle made in East Canada, amongst other things.

Commenting on the fascinating tweet thread, a Twitter user wrote, “I love how some of these replies they have pictures of pebble structures on their phone waiting for the right moment”.