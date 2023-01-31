scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
This tweet thread is highlighting glaring disregard for menstrual health in India

The now-viral Twitter thread started when a person spoke about the absence of sanitary pads at a PVR theatre.

sanitary pad vending machine

Almost 50 per cent of India’s population comprises women. Many of these women have menstrual cycles that last from the average age group of 13 years (menarche) to 48 years (menopause). As opposed to popular belief, the menstrual cycle for many can be untimely and unpredictable.

In this context, many have pointed out that sanitary pad vending machines must be installed in public places. Now, a Twitter thread pointing to the lack of such vending machines in public spaces in India is going viral.

On Sunday, a Twitter user who goes by the username @krispycrabb wrote how she could not find any sanitary pads at a PVR movie theatre when she got her period unexpectedly. The woman said she could not get hold of sanitary napkins even as she asked the janitors and the staff at the theatre. “Public spaces should have facilities that cater towards periods! It’s just a small step but would go a long way. I couldn’t stop thinking about the staff at PVR as well and how they could also benefit from the installation of a simple vending machine,” @krispycrabb tweeted.

Other than unsolicited advice about “carrying sanitary pads” from men, this Twitter thread prompted others to share similar experiences that they encountered at airports, offices, and markets.

Commenting on the tweets, a Twitter user wrote, “Even large corporate offices in India don’t. Quite sad that everyone is massively repulsed and horrified by stains and yet do nothing to support basic hygiene. Ugh.”

Another person recalled, “I once had to go back 30kms from the airport because the pads vending machine on airport was locked :”)”.

