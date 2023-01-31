This tweet thread is highlighting glaring disregard for menstrual health in India

Almost 50 per cent of India’s population comprises women. Many of these women have menstrual cycles that last from the average age group of 13 years (menarche) to 48 years (menopause). As opposed to popular belief, the menstrual cycle for many can be untimely and unpredictable.

In this context, many have pointed out that sanitary pad vending machines must be installed in public places. Now, a Twitter thread pointing to the lack of such vending machines in public spaces in India is going viral.

On Sunday, a Twitter user who goes by the username @krispycrabb wrote how she could not find any sanitary pads at a PVR movie theatre when she got her period unexpectedly. The woman said she could not get hold of sanitary napkins even as she asked the janitors and the staff at the theatre. “Public spaces should have facilities that cater towards periods! It’s just a small step but would go a long way. I couldn’t stop thinking about the staff at PVR as well and how they could also benefit from the installation of a simple vending machine,” @krispycrabb tweeted.

This is just a random story but it made me think ? I was at PVR this morning for a movie with a friend. She got her period randomly and couldn’t find any sanitary pads or products at PVR. — peanut🥰👌 (@krispycrabb) January 29, 2023

It doesn’t really have to be an unpaid thing that’s a different conversation for some other time but the fact that it wasn’t even considered made me think about how neglected period health and accessibility is and how it needs to be addressed. — peanut🥰👌 (@krispycrabb) January 29, 2023

Public spaces should have facilities that cater towards periods ! It’s just a small step but would go a long way. I couldn’t stop thinking about the staff at PVR as well and how they could also benefit from installation of a simple vending machine. — peanut🥰👌 (@krispycrabb) January 29, 2023

I hope other public spaces such as malls, work spaces, parks, libraries, schools, colleges, restaurants take a note of these too. — peanut🥰👌 (@krispycrabb) January 29, 2023

Other than unsolicited advice about “carrying sanitary pads” from men, this Twitter thread prompted others to share similar experiences that they encountered at airports, offices, and markets.

Even large corporate offices in India don’t. Quite sad that everyone is massively repulsed and horrified by stains and yet do nothing to support basic hygiene. Ugh. — Aparna Kallakuri (@aparna_k) January 30, 2023

I once had to go back 30kms from the airport because the pads vending machine on airport was locked :”) — Ojasvi 👻 (@ojasvikhurana) January 31, 2023

A PVR? I’m a physical therapist and work in a private kinda hospital setting and got my period before its date. and I couldn’t find any pads, even though we have 3 pharmacies in the plaza. Idk when will the time comes when everyone is aware of its importance and medical reasoning https://t.co/mFJ8iJx4J1 — ~🦋 (@tuffftitties) January 30, 2023

Wife had similar experience in 5 star resort which was slightly remote in one of the most touristy states of the country. One of the staff members who was the spa therapist had pads with her and helped out. https://t.co/myzKILDx7U — Shubha Dutta (@ShubhaDutta11) January 30, 2023

Commenting on the tweets, a Twitter user wrote, “Even large corporate offices in India don’t. Quite sad that everyone is massively repulsed and horrified by stains and yet do nothing to support basic hygiene. Ugh.”

Another person recalled, “I once had to go back 30kms from the airport because the pads vending machine on airport was locked :”)”.