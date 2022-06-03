Bhelpuri on call records: Tweet shows how careless Indians are about data privacy

Details of call records are an important part of one’s privacy. Now imagine chancing upon someone’s itemised call records while savouring a street-side snack.

Something similar happened with a Twitter user, Prerna Lidhoo, when she realised that she was served Bhelpuri on a paper that held information about a certain Sandeep Rane’s call history.

ALSO READ | Bhel or jhalmuri? Video of British man making snack outside World Cup venue goes viral

Lidhoo shared a picture of the Vodaphone call records on Twitter on Friday, with the phone numbers blurred.

Many telecommunication companies provide itemised call records—information about the calls made and received on a phone number and the duration of those calls— on request.

While sharing the picture of her Behlpuri plate, Lidhoo wrote, “#DataPrivacy is really a joke in this country. I just had Bhelpuri on Mr Rane’s itemised call records.”

Soon this tweet went viral and gathered over 11,000 likes and hundreds of retweets.

#DataPrivacy is really a joke in this country. I just had Bhelpuri on Mr Rane’s itemised call records. pic.twitter.com/gRPLvRhtFt — 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖 𝙇𝙞𝙙𝙝𝙤𝙤 (@PLidhoo) June 2, 2022

Do u have a smart phone or a laptop with camera, u use an app, u in social media , just forget about data privacy, everything is public & you urself have done it !!😀there are kids who hack into any international airport camera at anytime of the day! Data privacy is extinct! — Harsh (@Harsh42785140) June 3, 2022

In all likelihood bill sold by Mr. Rane in raddi and like good Indians, we reuse raddi. Mr Rane benefits, raddi wala benefits, consumer benefits. The circle of life for data 😅 — Manish Mohan (@manishmo) June 2, 2022

The q is how was the bhelpuri😂 — yusuff ali shakir (@yusuffalishakir) June 3, 2022

Lol. Mr. Rane must have asked for Itemised bill from Vodafone.. and he dumped it without tearing this up.. big deal.. there are two types of postpaid bill..one is normal another is Itemised. They charge Rs.50 extra for Itemised bill — Harsh Joshi (@Harshpjoshi) June 3, 2022

I’ve had sev puri on people’s salary slips also. — Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) June 2, 2022

This Rane saab should have taken care of it. He received this bill by post. He should have filed it. Instead, he threw it in the dustbin. Data privacy has no connection here. It is the fault of the person who disposed it carelessly. — DarkKnight (@iamshinerk) June 3, 2022

How is this a governmental issue on data privacy? Most likely Mr. Rane got his itemised bill, threw in the trash which went to a raddiwala who sold it to bhelpuri guy for your meal — Mukund Chamria 🇮🇳 (@mchamria) June 3, 2022

This comes as a part of the phone bill.

Not sure how data privacy in India comes into picture if someone throws a document without destroying it. — Vaibhav Singh (@vaibhav330) June 3, 2022

The tweet showed how people carelessly dispose of documents with personal information that can be misused.

Commenting on Lidhoo’s tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “This Rane saab should have taken care of it. He received this bill by post. He should have filed it. Instead, he threw it in the dustbin. Data privacy has no connection here. It is the fault of the person who disposed it carelessly.”

Another Twitter user remarked, “How is this a governmental issue on data privacy? Most likely Mr. Rane got his itemised bill, threw it in the trash which went to a raddiwala who sold it to bhelpuri guy for your meal”.