Friday, June 03, 2022
Bhelpuri on call records: Tweet shows how careless Indians are about data privacy

Many telecommunication companies provide itemised call records on request.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 3, 2022 6:27:20 pm
Data Privacy, Data privacy India, Bhelpuri served on itemised call records, viral tweet data privacy, Indian ExpressItemised call records have information about the calls made and received on a phone number and the duration of those calls.

Details of call records are an important part of one’s privacy. Now imagine chancing upon someone’s itemised call records while savouring a street-side snack.

Something similar happened with a Twitter user, Prerna Lidhoo, when she realised that she was served Bhelpuri on a paper that held information about a certain Sandeep Rane’s call history.

Lidhoo shared a picture of the Vodaphone call records on Twitter on Friday, with the phone numbers blurred.

Many telecommunication companies provide itemised call records—information about the calls made and received on a phone number and the duration of those calls— on request.

While sharing the picture of her Behlpuri plate, Lidhoo wrote, “#DataPrivacy is really a joke in this country. I just had Bhelpuri on Mr Rane’s itemised call records.”

Soon this tweet went viral and gathered over 11,000 likes and hundreds of retweets.

The tweet showed how people carelessly dispose of documents with personal information that can be misused.

Commenting on Lidhoo’s tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “This Rane saab should have taken care of it. He received this bill by post. He should have filed it. Instead, he threw it in the dustbin. Data privacy has no connection here. It is the fault of the person who disposed it carelessly.”

Another Twitter user remarked, “How is this a governmental issue on data privacy? Most likely Mr. Rane got his itemised bill, threw it in the trash which went to a raddiwala who sold it to bhelpuri guy for your meal”.

