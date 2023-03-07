scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
‘Glorify working hard’: This tweet hailing hustle culture has sharply divided netizens

While many equated ‘hustle culture’ with hard work and subsequent rewards, others argued that it is a euphemism for exploitative working hours.

'Glorify working hard': This tweet hailing hustle culture has sharply divided netizens
One of the most contested issues in today’s work culture is the word “hustle culture” with people choosing to interpret it differently. A recent tweet about the confluence of hard work and ‘hustle culture’ has reignited this debate.

On Monday, a Twitter user named Hardik Pandya (@hvpandya), shared a note titled ‘Work Hard’. In it, Pandya, who works at the ed-tech company Unacademy as per his Twitter bio, asserts that “Those who say you shouldn’t work weekends and all, have probably never tasted what amazing work looks like.” He further added that people who want to log out after their shift can do so by all means, but then they should not complain if others who are working extra, end up getting more money and success.

The seemingly innocuous note has gone viral with hundreds of retweets and likes. In the comments, many agreed with Pandya and equated ‘hustle culture’ with hard work and subsequent rewards. However, others argued that it is a euphemism for exploitative working conditions.

Among those who criticised Pandya’s argument, many noted that in the ruthless world of corporate capitalism, all workers – regardless of their performance or dedication – can be replaced on a whim, as seen in recent massive layoffs at top tech companies. People also opined that working extra hours is not something that everyone, especially women, with additional household responsibilities can afford.

Also Read |Co-founder’s post on ‘interview hacks’ his company uses to hire ‘driven people’ triggers debate: ‘Interviews at 11 pm, on Sunday’

Additionally, many explained that when employers indirectly promote hustle culture, they inadvertently set the expectation that only those who clock extra hours will be rewarded. This ends up promoting an unhealthy work-life balance.

Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “it gives ‘we’ll continue to reward damaging behaviour but we absolutely are going to make you choose bw opportunities and your health & well being’.”

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 11:51 IST
