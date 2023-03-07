‘Glorify working hard’: This tweet hailing hustle culture has sharply divided netizens

One of the most contested issues in today’s work culture is the word “hustle culture” with people choosing to interpret it differently. A recent tweet about the confluence of hard work and ‘hustle culture’ has reignited this debate.

On Monday, a Twitter user named Hardik Pandya (@hvpandya), shared a note titled ‘Work Hard’. In it, Pandya, who works at the ed-tech company Unacademy as per his Twitter bio, asserts that “Those who say you shouldn’t work weekends and all, have probably never tasted what amazing work looks like.” He further added that people who want to log out after their shift can do so by all means, but then they should not complain if others who are working extra, end up getting more money and success.

The seemingly innocuous note has gone viral with hundreds of retweets and likes. In the comments, many agreed with Pandya and equated ‘hustle culture’ with hard work and subsequent rewards. However, others argued that it is a euphemism for exploitative working conditions.

it gives ‘we’ll continue to reward damaging behaviour but we absolutely are going to make you choose bw opportunities and your health & well being’. https://t.co/GOrrmlRN6v — Saumya (@mrsholmes_221b) March 6, 2023

As someone who has worked 7 days a week since past 10+ years I can see where you’re coming from. I personally wouldn’t go so far as to glorify it. Sure there’s a certain period in your life where you should absolutely give this a go but otherwise I don’t think it’s healthy. — Tanmay (@tanmays) March 6, 2023

The issue is not when people want to work hard/hustle. It is when bosses/organizations expect it from everyone. PS:

Notion of success mentioned seems to be very one dimensional; it can also be spending most possible time with family for some. Definition of success is personal. — Rama (@WobbleSeam) March 6, 2023

Working during the weekend doesn’t necessarily indicate productivity. Unless it’s for an early stage startup, its probably a mismanaged team in which employees face burnout and retention / innovation is low. — Sir_Ban_Wick 🎩 (@The_RealBan) March 6, 2023

Point is many actually do and don’t get paid– not nearly enough. Do you believe that construction workers, gig workers, and domestic workers don’t work at least 10 hours per day? Do they get paid enough to lead a dignified life? May be log off and read a book on labour history — kadhal dot com (@karadihills) March 6, 2023

Among those who criticised Pandya’s argument, many noted that in the ruthless world of corporate capitalism, all workers – regardless of their performance or dedication – can be replaced on a whim, as seen in recent massive layoffs at top tech companies. People also opined that working extra hours is not something that everyone, especially women, with additional household responsibilities can afford.

Additionally, many explained that when employers indirectly promote hustle culture, they inadvertently set the expectation that only those who clock extra hours will be rewarded. This ends up promoting an unhealthy work-life balance.

