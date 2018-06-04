Tweeple troll Chetan Bhagat as he claims ‘One Indian Girl’ still in best seller’s list after ’87 weeks’

A few users also asked Chetan Bhagat for the source of his claim. (Source: File photo) A few users also asked Chetan Bhagat for the source of his claim. (Source: File photo)

When it comes to sharing a piece of his mind, Chetan Bhagat don’t keep mum on social media and quite often he ends up either riling people or getting trolled for his remarks. Recently, taking to Twitter, the author shared a happy news about how his last published book, One India Girl, is still “rocking the bestsellers lists.” What was done in a bid to promote his novel, backfired and Tweeple were quick to troll him.

“One Indian Girl rocking the bestseller lists, a staggering 87 weeks since its release in Oct-16. Thank you all who read it. For those who haven’t, do give it a try. I promise that you will love it!” he wrote on Twitter sharing an image to support his claim. According to a post shared by Bhagat, his seventh novel which was released in 2016, is reigning on the second spot and has even left books like Paulo Coelho’s ‘Alchemist’ and Harper Lee’s ‘To Kill a Moickingbird’ behind.

This is not the first time Bhagat was trolled for this particular book. While one Bengaluru author claimed last year that ‘One Indian Girl’ was plagiarised, women readers slammed him for lacking depth. The book which was his first novel written in a woman’s voice was trolled earlier when he had asked Twitterati to send photos of his book in picturesque backdrops. Bhagat was also roasted on social media for setting waxing as a standard for understanding women prior to writing the book.

