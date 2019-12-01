Tweeple reminded of college days after MPs doze off during Sitharaman’s speech on economy

The viral pictures and videos of the MPs during the debate on the economic slowdown in the country had prompted many to troll the MPs. The viral pictures and videos of the MPs during the debate on the economic slowdown in the country had prompted many to troll the MPs.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech on the economic slowdown on Wednesday may have countered the Opposition’s remarks on a “deepening economic crisis in the country” but probably was not enough to keep some MPs and ministers awake in the Rajya Sabha.

Pictures and videos of the Parliament session, where the MPs seated behind Sitharaman can be seen dozing off, have gone viral on several social media platforms, leaving netizens furious and in splits at the same time.

“Are those two MPs sleeping in @nsitharaman ‘s background during the discussion on the economic situation of the country?” tweeted a user while sharing a picture of Skill Development Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey and another MP taking a nap as Sitharaman continued her speech.

Delhi: Opposition MPs walk out of Rajya Sabha during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s reply on economic situation of the country. pic.twitter.com/5Jm9koh5g5 — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019

Many also tweeted videos of the epic moment where Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur tries to wake up the MPs from their nap.

@nsitharaman madam you are speaking on fire 🔥on economic situation, wer as your colleague in back feels lori and sleeping. It feels real disgusting watching them behind on @rajyasabhatv

Good to see @ianuragthakur ji noticed and waked him up finally 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Co1RT0PaR0 — Samuel Eslawath (@iamSamuel4U) November 27, 2019

The viral pictures and videos of the MPs during the debate on the economic slowdown in the country prompted many to troll the MPs. Moreover, some were also reminded of their college days where they slept during lectures. Few also gave the viral photo meme treatment.

Group project in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/FPniDEvkA3 — Pranav. (@pranavkudav) November 29, 2019

While talking to crush:

Self respect Humor Confidence pic.twitter.com/VQiCW3FyRc — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) November 29, 2019

Interesting debate on the economy in Parliament today. pic.twitter.com/gyRnxXnkrR — Manu Pubby (@manupubby) November 27, 2019

Ok so i recorded the event 😂😂😂

Reminded me of MBA days.That lecture post lunch 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KFPXaW01iT — Live Gigs वाला लड़का🤘 (@inkkpott) November 27, 2019

Where @nsitharaman is presenting her speech in the @rajyasabhatv there behind her two of the #BJP MPs are sleeping and Mr. @ianuragthakur is waking them up constantly not once. Yeh log Desh badlenge. #RajyaSabha #WinterSession #AnuragThakur — Sreesh (@sreeshofficial) November 27, 2019

Are those two MPs sleeping in @nsitharaman‘s background during the discussion on economic situation of the country? pic.twitter.com/V3M2AxALAa — Prof. Moriarty (@DesiOptimystic) November 27, 2019

People often don’t have interest in what they don’t understand. 🤷😜 — Aditi sinha (@Aditi_Espeaks) November 27, 2019

Opposition MPs walk out of Rajya Sabha and her party MPs who are inside are sleeping. Any idea what the speaker is doing? — V Gopalan (@TheGopalan) November 27, 2019

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd