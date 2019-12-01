Follow Us:
Tweeple reminded of college days after MPs doze off during Sitharaman’s speech on economy

"Are those two MPs sleeping in @nsitharaman 's background during the discussion on the economic situation of the country?" tweeted a user while sharing a picture of Skill Development Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey and another MP taking a nap.

Nirmala Sitharaman, minister sleep Nirmala Sitharaman viral video, Nirmala Sitharaman speech, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Rajya Sabha, BJP, The viral pictures and videos of the MPs during the debate on the economic slowdown in the country had prompted many to troll the MPs.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech on the economic slowdown on Wednesday may have countered the Opposition’s remarks on a “deepening economic crisis in the country” but probably was not enough to keep some MPs and ministers awake in the Rajya Sabha.

Pictures and videos of the Parliament session, where the MPs seated behind Sitharaman can be seen dozing off, have gone viral on several social media platforms, leaving netizens furious and in splits at the same time.

“Are those two MPs sleeping in @nsitharaman ‘s background during the discussion on the economic situation of the country?” tweeted a user while sharing a picture of Skill Development Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey and another MP taking a nap as Sitharaman continued her speech.

Many also tweeted videos of the epic moment where Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur tries to wake up the MPs from their nap.

The viral pictures and videos of the MPs during the debate on the economic slowdown in the country prompted many to troll the MPs. Moreover, some were also reminded of their college days where they slept during lectures. Few also gave the viral photo meme treatment.

