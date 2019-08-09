Toggle Menu
As #BestMovieLineEver trends, Twitter is full of lines that will make film buffs happy

Indians joined the bandwagon with their favourite Bollywood lines, and brands also jumped in. From Sholay to Race 3, popular lines from Hindi films have also flooded Twitter.

With a plethora of iconic films, Tweeple struggled to pick just one best movie line.

When Twitter Hashtag Roundup asked on the microblogging site, “What is the best movie line?” it received an overwhelming response. Obviously, people couldn’t pick just one line from a film, and so it’s raining GIFs on the site. From cult films like Casablanca to The Godfather and Fight Club to The Pursuit of Happyness, there’s was no shortage of memorable lines online. And Indians also jumped in.

People were sharing multiple lines from films:

