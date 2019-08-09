As #BestMovieLineEver trends, Twitter is full of lines that will make film buffs happy

When Twitter Hashtag Roundup asked on the microblogging site, “What is the best movie line?” it received an overwhelming response. Obviously, people couldn’t pick just one line from a film, and so it’s raining GIFs on the site. From cult films like Casablanca to The Godfather and Fight Club to The Pursuit of Happyness, there’s was no shortage of memorable lines online. And Indians also jumped in.

People were sharing multiple lines from films:

The very best

“Hello, my name is Iñigo Montoya, you killed my father. Prepare to die”#BestMovieLineEver pic.twitter.com/KjxgD7hQhb — Jano Nano (@hacialaextinci1) August 8, 2019

"If you are good at something never do it for free". — The Joker. {Dark knight} #BestMovieLineEver pic.twitter.com/91OHX4qgUN — Shubham Hadole (@shubham_hadole) August 9, 2019

Indians joined the bandwagon with their favourite Bollywood lines, and brands also jumped in. From Sholay to Race 3, popular lines from Hindi films have also flooded Twitter.

“Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho, toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai”#BestMovieLineEver — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 9, 2019

We’d be disappointed if people don’t agree with us here.#BestMovieLineEver pic.twitter.com/vsOMvJ1ju9 — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) August 9, 2019

Mere paas maa ke hat ka khana bhi hain. #BestMovieLineEver pic.twitter.com/1Dh7wRDw7w — nanighar (@nanighar) August 9, 2019

“Ab tak wo mitti he nahi bani jo Alauddin ko dafan kar sake” – Padmaavat @RanveerOfficial #BestMovieLineEver pic.twitter.com/O6rkeHjkGH — Madhusmita M (@mmohanty16) August 9, 2019