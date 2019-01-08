Toggle Menu
People are calling out stereotypes in Bollywood movies on Twitter, and they’re on point

People around the world are calling out how their communities or professions are stereotyped in films, and Indian have been highlighting what Bollywood movies get wrong.

Rishi Kapoor in Student of the Year, where he played a gay principal. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Diversity was a buzzword in Hollywood in 2018, with films like Black PantherCrazy Rich Asians and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, breaking conventions. On Monday, Sandra Oh co-hosted the Golden Globes and won an award, creating history! However, one thing that continues to rile people is how often people are stereotyped on screen due to their profession or ethnicity, and they’re taking to Twitter to highlight them.

It all started with Twitter user Rory Turnbull’s tweet highlighting how professors or teachers are often projected on the screen. An Assistant Professor of Linguistics of University of Hawaii in Manoa, Turnbull wrote, “Hello, I’m a professor in a movie, I only reach the main point of my lecture right as class is ending. Then I yell at students about the reading / homework as they leave.”

His tweet resonated with many and soon people from different professions and communities started tweeting about other unrealistic portrayals, as well as how it created stereotypes.

Pretty soon, it caught on in India as well and people began highlighting the stereotyping seen in Bollywood films. From students being super-rich and indulging in everything except studies, to lawyers who produce ‘surprise witness’—Indians started calling out flawed representations on screen. While many were downright funny, other sarcastic and poignant tweets were on point.

Here are some of the tweets:

