People are calling out stereotypes in Bollywood movies on Twitter, and they’re on point

Diversity was a buzzword in Hollywood in 2018, with films like Black Panther, Crazy Rich Asians and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, breaking conventions. On Monday, Sandra Oh co-hosted the Golden Globes and won an award, creating history! However, one thing that continues to rile people is how often people are stereotyped on screen due to their profession or ethnicity, and they’re taking to Twitter to highlight them.

It all started with Twitter user Rory Turnbull’s tweet highlighting how professors or teachers are often projected on the screen. An Assistant Professor of Linguistics of University of Hawaii in Manoa, Turnbull wrote, “Hello, I’m a professor in a movie, I only reach the main point of my lecture right as class is ending. Then I yell at students about the reading / homework as they leave.”

Hello, I’m a professor in a movie, I only reach the main point of my lecture right as class is ending. Then I yell at students about the reading / homework as they leave. — Rory Turnbull (@_roryturnbull) January 1, 2019

His tweet resonated with many and soon people from different professions and communities started tweeting about other unrealistic portrayals, as well as how it created stereotypes.

Hello, I am a chubby black woman in a movie. I am just here to be your sassy friend with the witty comebacks. Mostly, I’ll just say “Girrrrrrllllllluh” and “mm hm” a lot in addition to shaking my head in disapproval. — Monique Judge (@thejournalista) January 4, 2019

Hello, I’m a linguist in a movie. I speak fourteen languages, can crack ancient undecoded scripts and alien transmissions in hours, and I‘m spontaneously fluent in any sign-language. Also my office is a firetrap of ancient invaluable manuscripts that I leave in direct sunlight. https://t.co/f7GoFb86aM — Dr Claire Hardaker (@DrClaireH) January 4, 2019

Pretty soon, it caught on in India as well and people began highlighting the stereotyping seen in Bollywood films. From students being super-rich and indulging in everything except studies, to lawyers who produce ‘surprise witness’—Indians started calling out flawed representations on screen. While many were downright funny, other sarcastic and poignant tweets were on point.

Here are some of the tweets:

Hello. I’m a student in a Bollywood Movie. I’m stylish and my hair is always in a perfect hairstyle whether I’ve just woken up or am going out.I’m somehow able to balance sleep, studies and social life like a pro and I also have a secret admirer who has sung a love song for me. pic.twitter.com/lHF3wS6aUv — chocochipcookieicecream (@Anushka52583704) January 8, 2019

Hello, I’m a Muslim in an Bollywood movie, I always wear a topi and carry a shmargh. I also wear kajal, a visible taweez and address people as ‘janaab’. — FurSid (@fursid) January 8, 2019

Hello, I’m a teenager in a Hindi movie. I want to be something else than an engineer or a Dr. My dad always shouts at me & he’s always against me. I’m constantly ridiculed by the society for it’s hollow traditions. I just wish I could breathe but I can’t. https://t.co/gR3qb4v5VU — Ranj (@RanjThepoet) January 7, 2019

Hello I’m a Goan in a Bollywood movie

My name is Joe

I only know how to drink beer and play a guitar

I have curly hair and dress as if it’s a carnival

I spend half of my day on the beach and don’t have a real job — Siddharth Kamat (@SidKSchrute) January 6, 2019

Hello , I’m a CEO in a Hindi Movie. I wear three piece suits even at Home. Snigger a lot , plot sinister moves against my competitors bankrupting them in a few days because their CEO kicked my farmer father out of his agricultural land to put up a potato chips factory. — Anubhav Chandra (@ChandraAnubhav) January 6, 2019

Hello, I am an advertising executive in a Hindi movie. I am a bitch mostly, ready to do whatever it takes to climb up the corporate ladder. I have a monstrous appetite for cigarettes & alcohol. I am the only buyer for all the tattoo artists and funky silver jewellers of my city. — aradhika mehta (@aradhikamehta) January 6, 2019

Hello, I am a cop in a Hindi movie. I have been suspended for bad and unlawful behaviour. But the departmemt has reinstated me for this make or break assignment because I am iss kaam ke liye most kaabil. — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) January 6, 2019

Hello, I’m a scientist in a bollywood movie. I never go anywhere without my labcoat. I usually explain sciency bullshit unless, I’m creating killer mutated robots. I am a genius with multiple phDs, but some guy who’s only personality is his abs ends up defeating me. — Holy forking shirtballs (@eyecanny) January 6, 2019

Hello, I am a Marathi in a Bollywood movie. I am always a kaamwali baai, wearing a nauwari saree. I insert Aga baai and arre Deva at the end of every sentence. Of course, I carry the broomstick (kharata jhadu) in one hand and do pocha with the other. https://t.co/39xV2VaUmf — Shweta Desai (@BeingBum) January 6, 2019

I am a judge in a Bollywood movie and I am completely okay with lawyers who do histrionics and shout when they argue. I never interfere and I am cool with it. Also, I am just in my 40s but they show me as a 70 year old. https://t.co/iTXPIOUKBT — Mukund P Unny (@eminentjurist) January 6, 2019

hello, i’m a bihari gangster in a bollywood movie. i romance girl-next-doors with cheesy amitabh dialogues while wearing technicolor clothes. i grow rich as corrupt cops do my bidding till a rival kills a family member and i commit my life to exact revenge — comically backward side-upper caste (@floydimus) January 5, 2019

Hello, I’m a fat person in a Bollywood movie. I exist to be the lead’s friend and endure their fatphobic jokes and condescending remarks. I can’t have any romantic prospects unless I lose weight and turn hot. I’m also the only one with an appetite as others are vampires. https://t.co/Brze6Ss7B5 — Sreeparna Mazumder (@Sreeep) January 5, 2019

Hello, I’m a tech-geek in a Hindi Movie. I am also a hacker. I can hack complex multi billion dollar worth networks using just Windows VLC movie player. My screen is full of random characters flowing in. When time ticks, I start punching keyboard harder and it works. https://t.co/xG0l7iaebV — DROP TABLE RETWEET (@DROP_TABLE_RT) January 5, 2019

Hello, I’m a gay man in a Hindi movie. I will wear flashy clothes, act super campy, be born with a limp wrist, either be a fashion designer or do absolutely nothing, and not to forget hit only on unavailable straight men, no matter how moronic they are. — vivek tejuja (@vivekisms) January 5, 2019

Hello. I’m a South Indian in a Bollywood movie. I am so dark that I am invisible after sunset. I am also super hairy.I speak Hindi in an atrocious accent. I have so much oil on my body and face that it can be used to cook food. I do not have a fashion sense. — Shruthi Malur (@nonstopbakbak) January 5, 2019

Hello. I’m the daughter of a super rich man in a Bollywood movie. I have no ambition or goal in life. I fall in love with an auto driver/coolie/bodyguard/tourist guide. I run away with him and get married. Cooking and cleaning happen by magic, while i day dream and sing songs. https://t.co/oOlOq1vIUz — Padmaja (@padmajasreeni) January 5, 2019

Hello, I am a South Indian in a Bollywood movie. I say Ayyo frequently, study at an IIT and mostly thrive on dosa, idli or curd. I speak Hindi with an accent & use coconut oil. I will always be a Rajnikanth fan. Sometimes I wear lungi on random occasions.

I am a Madrasi. — Resh (@thebooksatchel) January 5, 2019

Hello, I’m a lawyer in a Bollywood movie. I always introduce surprise witnesses and find legal loopholes as soon as I open the file. Somehow I handle complex cases all alone, and I’m never shown drafting, researching or filing. https://t.co/hZzCb3WpdP — Damsel in This Dress (@secondofhername) January 5, 2019

Hello, I’m an RJ in a Hindi movie. I’m bubbly & sultry (depending on what time of the day you’ve tuned in) And my most favourite thing to do (on & off the mic) is bob my head animatedly and shout – Gooood Morneeeeeeeeeeeeeng Mumbai! https://t.co/rXUyNzhCYf — Ishq Meera (@MeeMeera) January 5, 2019

Hello, I’m a doctor in a Hindi movie. I have no idea what I am doing and I have enough time to do home visits. I also have a pulse-based diagnostic for pregnancy detection. https://t.co/cWcEHyjwJ2 — Parikshit Tank (@pariktank) January 4, 2019