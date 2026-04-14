TVK chief Vijay jumps off bicycle during Kanyakumari election rally after man throws ‘floral ball’ at him, video goes viral

Vijay immediately got off the bicycle, and security personnel came running towards him within moments (Image source: @ActorVijayTeam/X)

Actor-politician Vijay triggered a viral moment during a campaign rally in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, after a supporter hurled a ‘ball’ of flowers, creating a sudden security scare.

According to Mathrabhumi English, the incident occurred while Vijay, who leads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), was riding a bicycle through a tightly packed crowd. In the viral video, his supporters cheered and ran alongside him.

The situation shifted suddenly when a man pushed through the crowd and threw a ball-like object. Vijay immediately got off the bicycle, and security personnel came running towards him within moments, forming a protective ring.

Upon investigation, it was found to be a ball that burst on impact, releasing flowers, the report added. Vijay was quickly escorted back to his campaign vehicle while security forces stabilised the situation.