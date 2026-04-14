TVK chief Vijay jumps off bicycle during Kanyakumari election rally after man throws ‘floral ball’ at him, video goes viral

Actor-politician Vijay triggered a viral moment during a campaign rally in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, after a supporter hurled a ‘ball’ of flowers, creating a sudden security scare.
According to Mathrabhumi English, the incident occurred while Vijay, who leads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), was riding a bicycle through a tightly packed crowd. In the viral video, his supporters cheered and ran alongside him.
The situation shifted suddenly when a man pushed through the crowd and threw a ball-like object. Vijay immediately got off the bicycle, and security personnel came running towards him within moments, forming a protective ring.
Upon investigation, it was found to be a ball that burst on impact, releasing flowers, the report added. Vijay was quickly escorted back to his campaign vehicle while security forces stabilised the situation.
Watch here:
THIS WAS UNEXPECTED 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QKwgBLJBie
— Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) April 12, 2026
The video has since gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions. “He doesn’t have the brain to slow down so that his security doesn’t have to run behind him while gasping for breath. He’s just a DMK puppet,” a user wrote. “Now I understand why Nepal is trying to stop this VIP culture for politicians,” another user commented.
“Expected the rally. Expected the crowd. Did not expect him to stay on the cycle that long with that many people pushing in from every side. Fair reaction honestly,” a third user argued.
Despite the distraction, Vijay stayed on message during the rally, presenting TVK as the main Opposition to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). He told the audience there were only two sides, TVK and DMK, and asked whether they preferred what he described as an “anti-people government” led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, the report added.