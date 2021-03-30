‘RIP science and logic’: TV soap shows man getting ‘chand ka tudka’ to win over a woman, leaves netizens speechless

The scene is from a Star Plus show 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka', which has now been off-air for a while.

Indian TV shows are no longer just known for their elaborate and melodramatic themes, of late, some bizarre sequences from hit shows have gone viral with netizens wondering why. Latest joining the list is a scene from a drama which shows a man breaking down the moon to get a piece of it to win his lady love.

Yes, you read it right, he literally got a chand ka tudka to marry his bride! Armed with a rope, supported by his family, the man identified as Aman, is seen trying hard to bring the celestial body to the Earth. When he fails to get a piece by pulling it, he resorts to another plan — going up in the space using just a car!

And if that wasn’t baffling enough, he then uses his magic wand, saying some magic words to strike the moon and get its pieces to fall on the ground! Pretty amusing, right?

The video has gone viral across social media sites leaving netizens laughing out loud, wondering what’s the origin of the clip.

In case you’re wondering just like others on the internet, what’s the name of the TV show — it’s Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka. The scene is from season 2 of the Star Plus fantasy drama, where show’s protagonist Roshni Ahmed, played by actor Aditi Sharma, arranges for a swayamvar and challenges her suitors to get a piece of the moon. The man seen in the clip is show’s lead actor Vikram Singh Chauhan, who played the role of Aman Junaid Khan.

The fantasy show, which aired from October 2019 to November 2020 on Star Plus, has now been discontinued. However, after the scene went viral across social media platforms, it generated a new interest among netizens. Many were left hanging as they wanted to know what happened next. In case, you’re interested as well, you can catch rest of the episode on Hotstar.

The video set social media abuzz, and netizens were left with their mouths wide open. As it baffled all, it also led to some amusing comparisons like many thought this was the correct use of ‘lasso of truth’ from Wonder Woman. Others were busy tagging NASA, sarcastically saying they wasted efforts and money on building rockets when this show’s hero can take a car to the moon!

Here’s what netizens had to say about the peculiar segment.

Logic and Science be like. pic.twitter.com/rUFMWy7NtJ — Dev 😎 (@Devjee17) March 29, 2021

Someone please tell Wonder woman

lasso of truth ka use Aise karna hota hai 😶 — Rehan (@SYAN_07) March 28, 2021

Tum jo kah de to chaand taaro ko thod laaunga mein 🎵🎵

This one is literally doing that 😭😭😭😭🤦‍♀️😂 — Lioness Queen Sarabi (@SowMe18) March 29, 2021

Physics and Isaac Newton died a million times after watching this 😂😂 https://t.co/HAvmTWMlDw — Kushpreet Singh (@kushpretending) March 29, 2021

Force of love > gravitational force 🙂 https://t.co/JmN1bKllNz — HBD Ami jaan ❤️ (@Iffiitheweird) March 29, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂 Why wasn’t this guy sent to move the Ever Given? They could have used some help. What a waste of those moon pulling skills. https://t.co/SiR0VLLg5I — Ibad Mushtaq (@imibad) March 29, 2021

My sense of reality has turned upside down – FOREVER! https://t.co/aYaTbH8bMv — Fariha Anwar (@fariha1anwar) March 29, 2021

Don’t settle for less, ladies https://t.co/ezeHpBVGgv — thak gai hu vro (@desiipotato) March 29, 2021

and YOU CAN’T EVEN REPLY ON TIME???? https://t.co/ezeHpBVGgv — thak gai hu vro (@desiipotato) March 29, 2021

Earlier this week, another Indian drama went viral online for showing how the actors accidentally get married on the show owing to a peculiar blunder.