Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Twitterati extend support to #Sophia after woman is arrested for shouting anti-BJP slogan

Taking to social media, many condemned the arrest and showed solidarity with Lois Sofia.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 4, 2018 5:38:29 pm
anti bjp slogan, lois sofia, tamil woman arrested anti bjp, sopfia arrest, sophia, india news, viral trends, indian express The arrest of the Lois Sofia took the Internet by storm and people questioned why is it wrong to criticise government.
The arrest and jailing of Lois Sofia, a woman studying in Canada, after she shouted, “fascist BJP government down, down” led to an uproar online. As opposition parties slammed the Tamil Nadu police, the Centre and the ruling AIADMK government in the state, netizens raised points about debate, free speech and dissent.

The incident took place at Tuticorin airport on Monday. Sofia had shouted the slogan at Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan. Sofia was arrested after Soundararajan filed a complaint. Sofia was released on bail on Tuesday.

Taking to social media, many condemned the arrest and showed their solidarity with her. Along with #Sophia, #ReleaseSophia and #பாசிசபாஜக_ஆட்சிஒழிக (Fascist BJP down down in Tamil) trended. A video allegedly showing the BJP leader losing her cool and shouting at Sofia’s family was being shared.

Sofia’s father, a retired government doctor filed a complaint against the BJP’s state unit chief after the incident.

“After we landed at Tuticorin, she (Sofia) saw the BJP leader and said ‘fascist BJP government down, down’. She didn’t utter a word other than that. But when we reached the terminal, Tamilisai and some 10 men who received her at the airport surrounded us and bullied my daughter with abusive words. They issued death threats. Finally, the airport police came to our help and secured us in a room,” he told The Indian Express.

