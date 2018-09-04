Twitterati extend support to #Sophia after woman is arrested for shouting anti-BJP slogan

The arrest of the Lois Sofia took the Internet by storm and people questioned why is it wrong to criticise government. The arrest of the Lois Sofia took the Internet by storm and people questioned why is it wrong to criticise government.

The arrest and jailing of Lois Sofia, a woman studying in Canada, after she shouted, “fascist BJP government down, down” led to an uproar online. As opposition parties slammed the Tamil Nadu police, the Centre and the ruling AIADMK government in the state, netizens raised points about debate, free speech and dissent.

The incident took place at Tuticorin airport on Monday. Sofia had shouted the slogan at Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan. Sofia was arrested after Soundararajan filed a complaint. Sofia was released on bail on Tuesday.

Taking to social media, many condemned the arrest and showed their solidarity with her. Along with #Sophia, #ReleaseSophia and #பாசிசபாஜக_ஆட்சிஒழிக (Fascist BJP down down in Tamil) trended. A video allegedly showing the BJP leader losing her cool and shouting at Sofia’s family was being shared.

Sofia was arrested for shouting a slogan. The complaint was filed by Tamilisai Soundarajan. She has now been released on bail. We #StandwithSofia for exercising the freedom to dissent. Tweet @DrTamilisaiBJP & ask her to ‘Remember Article 19 (1) (a) of the Indian Constitution’. pic.twitter.com/Xcdg10VjWe — Amnesty India (@AIIndia) September 4, 2018

Ohhhh my dictator was better than your elected PM.I wrote it many times and declared Pervez Musharraf a liberal fascist Musharraf banned me on TV but never arrested me now a democratic Govt in India arrested a student who only said Modi is a fascist https://t.co/7Jq9jgPxDB — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) September 4, 2018

‘If you call us fascist we will arrest you.’- totally not fascist government. — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) September 4, 2018

She is me

She is us

she is we

she is India

she is Dravidian

Proud of you my sister

#பாசிசபாஜக_ஆட்சிஒழிக pic.twitter.com/g8g7FxhjuR — Neena Mathew (@neenamathew007) September 4, 2018

Arrested #சோபியா (Sophie) just becoz of she is shouting against bjp govt is really terrible and ridiculous in democracy you have to face every opposite ideology people if you always want to stop those voices then it will be a death to democracy #பாசிசபாஜக_ஆட்சிஒழிக — Ramesh (@ramesh0039677) September 4, 2018

Louis Sophia has rightly voiced the sentiment of people of Tamilnadu and Thoothukudi. You go girl! As the Supreme Court rightly said “dissent is the safety valve of democracy”.#சோபியா #Sophia #Sofia — Santhosh Kumar (@San7h0sh) September 4, 2018

Mitron This only a Jumla.., 😊😊 If you raise your voice against government you will be jailed like #Sophia https://t.co/rXtzfsmHKS — Nasir Amaan ناصر امان (@mdnasir094) September 4, 2018

Rightly said so but detaining of Sophia, a scholar of tamil nadu and remanding her for 15 days speaks otherwise…… intervention required… https://t.co/LbUUxDeDZc — Adv Neelofar Masood. (@AdvNeelofarMaso) September 4, 2018

Unlike you n me #Sophia is sensitive to the death of 13 anti-Sterlite protesters in police firing ordered by the BJP’s proxy govt in TN. She’d the nerve to shout #FascistBJPDownDown at #Tamilisai

She is Thoothukudi’s voice, Tamil Nadu’s pearl. #பாசிசபாஜக_ஆட்சிஒழிக #ReleaseSophia — Meyyammai (@armetchi) September 3, 2018

A 28-year old student shouted “Down with Fascist BJP” at the President of State BJP, Tamilisai Soundararajan. #ThisisTamilNadu Question for Rest of India: How many other States can this happen in today?#Sophia#பாசிசபாஜக_ஆட்சிஒழிக #பாசிசபாஜகஆட்சிஒழிக — Manuraj S (@manuraj1983) September 4, 2018

#Sophia ‘s opinion was not a strange one.

Those words came from hearts majority of Indians!

And govt proved themselves they are fascist, by sending her into jail! pic.twitter.com/06SloFmuun — Sujesh #RebuildKerala (@Sujesh_Knr) September 4, 2018

#Sophia#பாசிசபாஜக_ஆட்சிஒழிக

She is from Tuticorin. She is studying abroad so all these days she would have heard and read abt the sterlite shooting, and when she happened to see the BJP leader she had every reason to show her dissent decently. — AkilaTn (@akila_tn) September 4, 2018

You can shut the voice of a single sophia, dear bjp but there are crores and crores of sophias’ around every corner of indian villages who suffered hell lot of demonitize.#சோபியா#பாசிசபாஜக_ஆட்சிஒழிக — Shruthi (@sruthidhanusya) September 4, 2018

#Sophia #பாசிசபாஜக_ஆட்சிஒழிக #TamilisaiSoundararajan #FascistBJPGovtDown #சோபியா #ReleaseSophia They call activists as naxalites, maoists, terrorists but they do all these things in one roof as nationalist, #Sophia given them a new tag line and it spreads allover, Jaiho 👍🏽 — Amjath Khan (@AmjathAk) September 4, 2018

Government has proved by its action what #Sophia claimed! All those who speak against the Government, are arrested. What better name should be given than ‘fascist’? Was it Sve.Sekar’s Democratic Right to abuse women and journalists? Why wasn’t he arrested? #பாசிசபாஜக_ஆட்சிஒழிக — Ilango Rajan (@IlangoRajan) September 4, 2018

Well done #Sophia, you’ve showed us that we cannot afford to let fascists follow their fascism in comfort.#பாசிசபாஜக_ஆட்சிஒழிக — Priyanka Patil🌈 (@MissFurioso) September 4, 2018

15 days for raising ur voice???

Perhaps police/courts realised their brazenness.

While #Sophia has been granted bail, there’s an important lesson here….No political party is coming to save you.

Only massive public outrage can prevent #Fascist forces💪https://t.co/OILQ61U3Wf — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) September 4, 2018

Sofia’s father, a retired government doctor filed a complaint against the BJP’s state unit chief after the incident.

“After we landed at Tuticorin, she (Sofia) saw the BJP leader and said ‘fascist BJP government down, down’. She didn’t utter a word other than that. But when we reached the terminal, Tamilisai and some 10 men who received her at the airport surrounded us and bullied my daughter with abusive words. They issued death threats. Finally, the airport police came to our help and secured us in a room,” he told The Indian Express.

