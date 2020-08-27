scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 27, 2020
Top news

Watch: Elephant rescued after falling into trench near Karnataka wildlife sanctuary

Locals alerted the forest department officials after spotting the tusker stuck inside a cattle proof trench near the MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 27, 2020 5:14:57 pm
Tuskar, elephant Karnataka, rescue, elephant rescue, elephant videos, Viral video, MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, Arkanahalla, Trending news, Indian Express news.As per the video shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service Officer Yedukondalu V, the tusker was moved with the help of a crane. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Yedukondalu V)

A tusker that fell into a trench near a wildlife sanctuary in Karnataka’s Arkanahalla on Wednesday was rescued by by the state forest department.

Locals alerted forest department officials after spotting the tusker stuck inside a trench near the MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka.

Officials levelled the ground and created a path for the elephant to climb out of the trench, but it was too exhausted.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A video shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Yedukondalu V showed how officials used a crane to pull the elephant out.

Many who came across the video lauded the officials who assisted in rescuing the animal.

The video has been viewed over a lakh times since being shared on Twitter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 27: Latest News

Advertisement