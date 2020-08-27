Watch: Elephant rescued after falling into trench near Karnataka wildlife sanctuary

As per the video shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service Officer Yedukondalu V, the tusker was moved with the help of a crane. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Yedukondalu V)

A tusker that fell into a trench near a wildlife sanctuary in Karnataka’s Arkanahalla on Wednesday was rescued by by the state forest department.

Locals alerted forest department officials after spotting the tusker stuck inside a trench near the MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka.

Officials levelled the ground and created a path for the elephant to climb out of the trench, but it was too exhausted.

A video shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Yedukondalu V showed how officials used a crane to pull the elephant out.

Many who came across the video lauded the officials who assisted in rescuing the animal.

The video has been viewed over a lakh times since being shared on Twitter.

