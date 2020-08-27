Watch: Elephant rescued after falling into trench near Karnataka wildlife sanctuary

A tusker that fell into a trench near a wildlife sanctuary in Karnataka’s Arkanahalla on Wednesday was rescued by by the state forest department.
Locals alerted forest department officials after spotting the tusker stuck inside a trench near the MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka.
Officials levelled the ground and created a path for the elephant to climb out of the trench, but it was too exhausted.
A video shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Yedukondalu V showed how officials used a crane to pull the elephant out.
Rescued the tusker which fallen accidentally near Arkanahalla ,MM hills WLS, forest frontline staff and fire department helped a lot.
Many who came across the video lauded the officials who assisted in rescuing the animal.
The video has been viewed over a lakh times since being shared on Twitter.
