Turkish woman kisses Indian Army officer on her cheek, photograph melts hearts online

A heartwarming photograph taken during the Indian Army’s relief operation in earthquake-hit Turkey this week has gone viral on social media.

The photograph, shared by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG-PI) of the Indian Army, shows a female Army personnel getting a peck on her cheek from a Turkish woman. The defence force captioned the photograph, “We Care” along with the hashtag Operation Dost.

The moving photograph melted hearts online and appreciation poured into the comments section. A user commented, “Respect and gratitude to the Indian Army and their Selfless Services. This is such a nice gesture.” Another user wrote, “Gratitude well deserved.” A third user wrote: “This is the best moment pictured this year so far…thanks for sharing…”

In another photo shared by Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, the army officer, whose uniform suggests that she is a member of the Army Medical Corps, is seen giving medical aid to survivors of the earthquake.

“The army field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, Türkiye has started functioning with running Medical, Surgical & Emergency Wards; X-Ray Lab & Medical Store. @adgpi team will work 24 x 7 to provide relief to the affected people. #OperationDost,” Jaishankar tweeted.

According to government officials, the Indian Army’s 60 Para Field Hospital has given medical aid to 106 earthquake-hit people in Iskenderun, Turkey. India had launched Operation Dost-a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission with NDRF and Army teams arriving in Turkey within hours of the earthquake that has killed more than 24,000 people and left millions homeless.