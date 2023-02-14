scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Watch: Turkish artist’s sustainable art stuns netizens

Deniz Sagdic’s art project named Ready-ReMade consists of portraits made out of waste products.

Turkish artist’s sustainable artWith her intimate-looking portraits, Sagdic wants to implore people to limit their mindless consumption practices.

When one thinks of great art, large canvases, oil paintings, and even sketching come to mind. However, Turkish artist Deniz Sagdic has transcended the conventional mediums of making art and uses waste products in her practice. She makes intricate artworks, including portraits, fashioned out of anything ranging from discarded medicines, polythene bags, bottle caps, and clothes under her recycling art project named Ready-ReMade.

Last year, 20 of her portraits, which were based on people of different ethnicities and made completely out of waste, were shown in a four-month-long exhibition at the Istanbul Grand Airport (IGA). The exhibition was titled the “0” Zero Point.

On Monday, Indian entrepreneur Harsh Mariwala shared a video of Sadgic’s artwork on Twitter. Mariwala wrote, “The gift of creativity is limitless. It is truly amazing to see how artists are able to create art from literally anything. Turkish visual artist Deniz Sadgic artworks adorn the Turkish airport.”

While talking to STIRworld magazine, Sadgic said that with the high footfall of the airport, she aims to reach as many people as possible. The artist added she wants to implore people to limit their mindless consumption practices with her intimate-looking portraits.

“I wanted to say to the audience, “Look, you created these wastes, you actually made these artworks, not me.” Do we really need all the products we consume? These products are not essential for us humans, we need to re-remember what a human being is. And for this we need to return to 0 Zero Point, where this journey started,” she said.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 10:56 IST
