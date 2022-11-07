‘A lesson in leadership’: Turkey acts as a traffic guard as other birds cross the road

With the infiltration of roads cutting across wild habitats, it is only natural that more and more wild animals now have to pass through heavily trafficked roads. Maybe it’s instinct or just imitation but in many cases, wild animals have learned to halt the traffic as they cross the road in groups.

Something similar was seen in USA’s New Hampshire, where one turkey stood in the middle of the road and faced the traffic while other turkeys in the group crossed the road. It appeared that one turkey was acting as a crosswalk attendant overseeing the safe passage of school kids.

The turkey who took the crossing guard duty had unfurled its feathers. Turkeys do this gesture, known as “fan flare”, when they sense a threat and need a quick escape. When in groups they use the “fan flare” to alert others of possible danger.

A video of this incident, which took place in New Hampshire’s Litchfield in 2019, is again going viral. On Monday, Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Enterprises, shared this video as “A lesson in leadership…”. His tweet soon gathered over 1.5 lakh views.

A lesson in leadership… pic.twitter.com/BHWSiftE75 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 6, 2022

Its really amazing to see the sense of understanding amongst birds👍 — Arun Chandak (@chandak_arun) November 6, 2022

This teaches a valuable lesson to all employers, supervisors, team leaders. Value + respect + guide all employees. This is how leadership works, not just throwing work on some one else shoulder.. nature is the biggest teacher. — TheHinduWarrior (@TheHinduKnight) November 7, 2022

I admire the patient car drivers who stopped their vehicles to give way to the poor road crossing birds. Very rare in India. — Soundar Krishnan (@KrishnanSoundar) November 6, 2022

This is very common in USA, Canada, some times more members with small geese, all walk in in queue so nicely, we need to learn from them — Jenny (@NanoNupur) November 6, 2022

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “This teaches a valuable lesson to all employers, supervisors, team leaders. Value + respect + guide all employees. This is how leadership works, not just throwing work on some one else shoulder.. nature is the biggest teacher.” Another person said, “There are so many things in this world which we should learn from animal, this is one of them.”