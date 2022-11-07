scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

‘A lesson in leadership’: Turkey acts as a traffic guard as other birds cross the road

The incident of a group of turkeys halting the traffic as they cross the road took place in Litchfield in the USA’s New Hampshire.

Turkey crossing road, turkey stops traffic so others can cross road, New Hampshire turkeys halting traffic, animals smartly crossing roads viral video, viral video turkey USA, indian express

With the infiltration of roads cutting across wild habitats, it is only natural that more and more wild animals now have to pass through heavily trafficked roads. Maybe it’s instinct or just imitation but in many cases, wild animals have learned to halt the traffic as they cross the road in groups.

Something similar was seen in USA’s New Hampshire, where one turkey stood in the middle of the road and faced the traffic while other turkeys in the group crossed the road. It appeared that one turkey was acting as a crosswalk attendant overseeing the safe passage of school kids.

ALSO READ |Watch: Python crosses road in Kerala, brings traffic to halt

The turkey who took the crossing guard duty had unfurled its feathers. Turkeys do this gesture, known as “fan flare”, when they sense a threat and need a quick escape. When in groups they use the “fan flare” to alert others of possible danger.

A video of this incident, which took place in New Hampshire’s Litchfield in 2019, is again going viral. On Monday, Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Enterprises, shared this video as “A lesson in leadership…”. His tweet soon gathered over 1.5 lakh views.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “This teaches a valuable lesson to all employers, supervisors, team leaders. Value + respect + guide all employees. This is how leadership works, not just throwing work on some one else shoulder.. nature is the biggest teacher.” Another person said, “There are so many things in this world which we should learn from animal, this is one of them.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-11-2022 at 11:02:39 am
Next Story

Delhi Air Pollution: Here are the apps, websites to use to tracking the daily AQI

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement