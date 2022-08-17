scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

TTE gives man travelling with toddler well-lit seat, Railways replies to his tweet

The travelling ticket examiner gave the man a well-lit seat as he was travelling with a toddler. The Railways also replied to the man’s tweet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 5:56:49 pm
TTE, Railways, train, kindness, stranger, Indian RailwaysThe man shared how a TTE gave him a well-lit seat as he was travelling with a toddler.

Kindness is one of the biggest virtues that anyone can have. It is always heart-warming to hear stories that showcase the kindness exhibited by strangers. As they say, a small gesture can make a big difference in someone’s life.

A man named Visakh Krishna has shared his pleasant experience of how a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) in a train, in a heart-warming gesture, shifted him to a well-lit seat as he was travelling with a one-year-old baby at Kannur.

“Travelling with a 1y old baby on train 12601 (B1 Coach) boarding at Kannur, the TTE displayed a warm gesture by shifting to another seat giving us his well-lit seat. He’s a savior for us and for the sound sleeping passengers. Thank you Sir!” he wrote in the tweet and shared two photographs.

See the post below:

Posted on August 15, the man also tagged the Union railways ministry and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The official Twitter account of the ministry even replied to the user and wrote, “We hope that you and the toddler had a comfortable journey @iamv6661. We are always at your service.”

“Yes, Indian railways is truly remarkable these days. Couple of days back went in train 12691 and the service was remarkable,” commented a Twitter user. “There are kind hearted people in this world,” wrote another.

