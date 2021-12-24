TSA officer saves baby, people call it a ‘Christmas miracle’

Thanks to the timely intervention of a security officer, an infant’s life was saved at a US airport. Now, as the video of the officer as she saves the baby’s life goes viral, she is being hailed as a ‘hero’ on social media.

A young mother picked up her two-month old son from his car carrier seat to carry him through the security checkpoint at Newark Airport, when she noticed her infant son wasn’t breathing. In panic, the mother was seen screaming for help from fellow travellers and staff.

Hearing the commotion, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer Cecilia Morales quickly plunged into action and was seen leaping through a conveyor belt to rush to the mother and child.

Performing the Heimlich manoeuvre on the infant, the female officer saved his life.

Watch the video here:

JUST IN: @TSA officer, a former EMT, hailed as a hero after she jumped over a checkpoint conveyor belt to perform Heimlich on an infant who stopped breathing at ⁦@EWRairport⁩ checkpoint, saving the baby’s life. #TSAHolidayMiracle. The news release: https://t.co/J1yuT05ysw pic.twitter.com/3NfRD7lvPh — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) December 23, 2021

According to a press note released by authorities, Morales is a trained emergency medical technician (EMT) with 10 years of experience. Realising the problem, Morales initially tried to shout the instructions over to the mother “but she was so nervous and I knew if I didn’t get over there, it wasn’t going to be a good outcome.”

She held the infant carefully to keep his airway open and placed him face down on her arm and patted him on the back. However, she did not get any response in the first attempt. She tried again, and luckily was successful in the second try.

“The mother was too nervous and in shock to hold her son, so I carried the infant through the walk-through metal detector,” Morales was quoted by the TSA. They then waited for the paediatric EMT to arrive at the scene to give the baby some oxygen a short time later.

Although the experienced first responder had performed the life-saving trick on many adults and children while working as an EMT, she said it was the first time she did it on an infant.

“Two months on the job and she’s literally a life-saver,” said Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey. “Officer Morales’s quick reaction and actions helped ensure that this family will have a happy holiday season. Her actions were inspiring.”

Many on social media said it was a perfect “Christmas miracle”.

@TSA

agent Cecilia Morales, thank you for a miracle! https://t.co/ro0pQfo4yy — Diane #gotmyBooster Newman (@dianen207) December 24, 2021

The thing about EMTs and Paramedics is they have recognize, analyze, respond engrained in them, while others hesitate or freeze. https://t.co/CjPRGUmh6u — Penny Taylor (@GhostWritingUSA) December 24, 2021

Not all hero’s wear capes! God bless her . https://t.co/ka3Wn6OljQ — Nykole Rose (@NikkiNu373) December 24, 2021

Did anybody else clock the other officer at the walkthrough stopping a passenger from getting through w/I being screened. Kudos to all the officers on site keeping a cool head and making sure everyone was safe! — Anita Bryant Park (@TheonlyABP) December 23, 2021

Right person at the right place at the right time https://t.co/fLwbOPCvir — highwayjill (@highwayjill1) December 24, 2021

Think if she didn’t work that way or the woman was before or after that mark. It was literally a miracle. If she was anywhere else, in the car on the way, at the gate…. anywhere else this would have been a different story. I hope the baby gets the medical care needed to live — angela landgrebe (@angelasrants) December 24, 2021

So comforting to know heroes really do walk among us. — Serena D. (@serenadondon) December 23, 2021

God bless her I hope they formally give her an accolade. — LC1972 (@LisaCubbage1) December 23, 2021