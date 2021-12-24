scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 24, 2021
MUST READ

TSA officer saves baby, people call it a ‘Christmas miracle’

As the video of the officer in action is going viral, she is being hailed as 'hero' on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 24, 2021 5:50:25 pm
TSA officer, Social Media Viral, Viral Video, Indian ExpressAccording to a press note released by authorities, the officer is a trained emergency medical technician (EMT) with 10 years of experience. (Source: TSA/Twitter)

Thanks to the timely intervention of a security officer, an infant’s life was saved at a US airport. Now, as the video of the officer as she saves the baby’s life goes viral, she is being hailed as a ‘hero’ on social media.

A young mother picked up her two-month old son from his car carrier seat to carry him through the security checkpoint at Newark Airport, when she noticed her infant son wasn’t breathing. In panic, the mother was seen screaming for help from fellow travellers and staff.

Hearing the commotion, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer Cecilia Morales quickly plunged into action and was seen leaping through a conveyor belt to rush to the mother and child.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Performing the Heimlich manoeuvre on the infant, the female officer saved his life.

Watch the video here:

According to a press note released by authorities, Morales is a trained emergency medical technician (EMT) with 10 years of experience. Realising the problem, Morales initially tried to shout the instructions over to the mother “but she was so nervous and I knew if I didn’t get over there, it wasn’t going to be a good outcome.”

She held the infant carefully to keep his airway open and placed him face down on her arm and patted him on the back. However, she did not get any response in the first attempt. She tried again, and luckily was successful in the second try.

“The mother was too nervous and in shock to hold her son, so I carried the infant through the walk-through metal detector,” Morales was quoted by the TSA. They then waited for the paediatric EMT to arrive at the scene to give the baby some oxygen a short time later.

Although the experienced first responder had performed the life-saving trick on many adults and children while working as an EMT, she said it was the first time she did it on an infant.

“Two months on the job and she’s literally a life-saver,” said Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey. “Officer Morales’s quick reaction and actions helped ensure that this family will have a happy holiday season. Her actions were inspiring.”

Many on social media said it was a perfect “Christmas miracle”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 24: Latest News

Advertisement