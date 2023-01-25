Here is the truth behind the viral video of Manjulika scaring commuters on Noida metro

Recently a video of a woman dressed as Manjulika trying to scare people travelling in a Noida Metro Rail Corporation train went viral. Many shared the video and claimed that she was trying to prank people, and it didn’t go down well with netizens. Well, it turns out that the video was actually a part of an advertisement for consumer electronics brand boAt.

The woman, who dressed up as Manjulika, was joined by other popular characters from Korean series Squid Game and Money Heist, for an advertisement for headphones. A video posted on Instagram by boAt shows the advertisement that is intended says its headphones are so powerful that characters come to life and the wearer is not disturbed by anything around them. At the end of the video, the three outrageously dressed characters even break into a dance.

“Sound so powerful your favourite characters came to life. Our all-new Stream Edition is what caused the recent #ViralMetroIncident,” boAt captioned the post.

“Just amazing,” commented a user. “Crappiest marketing campaign ever. I hope u didn’t pay anything to the marketing agency to come up with this. If u did, either they have fooled you or your are being run by fools. It’s cringier than cred ads. Remember, cred didn’t make any significant money after that cringe debacle during IPL,” said another.

The chief executive officer of Noida Authority on Twitter clarified that the viral videos are misleading and it was an ad campaign for which prior permission was sought.

Ritu Maheshwari, Managing Director, NMRC, released the press note clarifying that the ad was shot in December 22 last year and was approved under NMRC policy for film shooting.