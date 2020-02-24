Donald Trump lands in India, Twitter welcomes him with memes and jokes

Donald Trump will visit Ahmedabad, Agra and Delhi on his maiden state visit to India. (Picture credits: Wikipedia) Donald Trump will visit Ahmedabad, Agra and Delhi on his maiden state visit to India. (Picture credits: Wikipedia)

US President Donald Trump landed in India on Monday for his maiden visit to the country during which he will visit Ahmedabad, Agra and Delhi. Trump landed at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport after which he is scheduled to visit the Sabarmati Ashram and then address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium. And while the US President may have tweeted about his eagerness to visit India, on social media there was a fair amount of criticism for the measures taken to welcome him.

From building a 1,640 feet-long wall in Ahmedabad to hide slums to releasing 14,000 litres of water into the Yamuna, some were unhappy over the expenditure on Trump’s visit to India. Some said Trump’s visit was a blessing in disguise.

Take a look at some of the memes and jokes on Trump’s visit that were tweeted with the hashtag #NamasteyTrump:

When u know election time is coming,but u haven’t done anything for Indians in America,so u demonstrate Modi as u r good friend ,as he has a large fan base.#IndiaWelcomesTrump#WelcomeTrump #NamasteyTrump pic.twitter.com/aqbFVFh2Nw — Siddharth Mishra (@Siddhar84075489) February 24, 2020

As this piece points out, the preparations for Trump include: hundreds of billboards hailing “strong leaders”, “two dynamic personalities”, “great democracies”; decorations depicting events in the life of Mahatma Gandhi; traditional artistes from across the country; 28 stages representing different states along a journey labelled India Road Show; a security contingent including 15 bomb detection squads; and, the Namaste Trump event.

While a trade deal resolving issues between the two nations isn’t expected, among the announcements expected during the visit is one on a “project proposal” for the setting up of six nuclear power reactors in collaboration with Westinghouse Electric Company. Also expected is a discussion on the Blue Dot network, a new proposal to cover infrastructure and development projects across the region and other countries. (Here’s a list of pacts that the two nations are expected to sign)

