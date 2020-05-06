‘True spirits’: Netizens react after people in Nainital brave hailstorm to buy liquor

With the opening of liquor stores across states, the government is attempting to generate the much needed-revenue amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. (Source: ANI/Twitter) With the opening of liquor stores across states, the government is attempting to generate the much needed-revenue amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

From serpentine queues to lathicharge by police — the scenes outside liquor shops across the country ever since stand-alone outlets were allowed to open earlier this week have made their way to several social media platforms, triggering a windfall of jokes and memes. And now a peculiar incident in Uttarakhand has left many amused.

The viral clip, which was shared by ANI, shows people in Nainital braving a hailstorm while standing outside a liquor shop on the Mall Road. While some can be seen with umbrellas, many were standing in the harsh weather without any protection.

Watch the video here:

Uttarakhand: Shoppers brave hailstorm to buy liquor at a shop on Mall Road in Nainital today. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/lvU2K1HT2c — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

Viewed over one lakh times, the video triggered several reactions online, with many lauding the “dedication” of the customers. “That’s called ‘True Spirits’,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral post.

Wah dedication ko salaam. — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) May 5, 2020

Barf ka jugaad already kar diya hai.

Mother nature at her best. — Madhur (@ThePlacardGuy) May 5, 2020

Bas aisa hi motivation hona chahiye — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) May 5, 2020

Such dedication 🙏🙏🙏🙏😂😂😂😂 — Prati S (@SPrati7) May 5, 2020

With the opening of liquor stores across states, the government is attempting to generate the much needed revenue with the lockdown straining their coffers.

