Wednesday, May 06, 2020
COVID19

‘True spirits’: Netizens react after people in Nainital brave hailstorm to buy liquor

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 6, 2020 3:54:34 pm
covid-19, coronavirus lockdown, liquor shops, Nainital, Nainital hailstorm, uttarakhand, CoronavirusLockdown With the opening of liquor stores across states, the government is attempting to generate the much needed-revenue amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

From serpentine queues to lathicharge by police — the scenes outside liquor shops across the country ever since stand-alone outlets were allowed to open earlier this week have made their way to several social media platforms, triggering a windfall of jokes and memes. And now a peculiar incident in Uttarakhand has left many amused.

The viral clip, which was shared by ANI, shows people in Nainital braving a hailstorm while standing outside a liquor shop on the Mall Road. While some can be seen with umbrellas, many were standing in the harsh weather without any protection.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over one lakh times, the video triggered several reactions online, with many lauding the “dedication” of the customers. “That’s called ‘True Spirits’,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral post.

With the opening of liquor stores across states, the government is attempting to generate the much needed revenue with the lockdown straining their coffers.

