Sunday, December 29, 2019

‘True love’: Heartwarming video of camel hugging its owner goes viral

The seven-second video, which was shared by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda shows a camel hugging its owner-who returned to his herd after being away for a few days

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 29, 2019 6:53:38 pm
Camel hugging owner, animal videos, Viral videos, Trending, Indian Express news In the video, the camel can be seen curling up to his owner- who was away from the heard for a few days

A heartwarming video of a camel hugging its owner is going viral on the internet. The video which best explains the bond between a pet animal and its owner was shared by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

The seven-second video, which is captioned “We only have what we give. Camel’s owner went absent from his herd for a few days. On his return love showered on him by one of his camels is the purest love,” shows the desert animal curling up his owner.

According to the post, the owner was away from his herd for a few days and when he returned the camel ‘hugged’ him.

