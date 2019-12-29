‘True love’: Heartwarming video of camel hugging its owner goes viral

In the video, the camel can be seen curling up to his owner- who was away from the heard for a few days In the video, the camel can be seen curling up to his owner- who was away from the heard for a few days

A heartwarming video of a camel hugging its owner is going viral on the internet. The video which best explains the bond between a pet animal and its owner was shared by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

We only have

What we give😊

Camel owner went absent from his herd for few days. On his return love showered on him by one of his camels is the purest love. pic.twitter.com/CYsZybRos3 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 27, 2019

The seven-second video, which is captioned “We only have what we give. Camel’s owner went absent from his herd for a few days. On his return love showered on him by one of his camels is the purest love,” shows the desert animal curling up his owner.

According to the post, the owner was away from his herd for a few days and when he returned the camel ‘hugged’ him.

In return he will slaughter him for ID… — Manish Bhatnagar (@manishb55) December 27, 2019

I was not wrong when i dreamt of owning an animal park as a possession 🤗🤗🤗. Animals are love. — Sajeev Pillai (@batanahitochata) December 27, 2019

True love — Chandu (@ChanduDarapured) December 29, 2019

Animals are more grateful, reliable and loving than humans.I don’t know who coined the term “being human”-there is a lot to learn for humans from animals! — Kartick Kumar Misraa (@kartickmisraa) December 28, 2019

Lovely. — Being Kunal (@lucky1669) December 27, 2019

And yet humans are willing to eat them. — Randomguy🇮🇳 (@Lying_low) December 27, 2019

Adorable 😍 — rupa 🇮🇳 (@dawn2dusk_30) December 27, 2019

Superb — Rakesh V P Singh (@RakeshSinghINC) December 27, 2019

Strangely stray dogs don’t seem to have these instincts …they do love those who feed but others !! Have been chased and menacingly barked at just for walking on the street where I live at night …no provocation at all — Anil Joshi (@joshianil00) December 27, 2019

Animals deserves love 💞

Even they Return it,

Everytime…

Unlike us

….Unconditionally…💞 — 🚩🚩 DIPTANGSHU 🚩🚩 (@Diptang27657182) December 27, 2019

