Watch video: Truck overturns after hitting toll plaza in Dehradun, woman saves toll booth worker

A woman saved a toll booth worker from getting crushed by a speeding truck at a toll booth in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun last week. A clip showing the hair-raising rescue has surfaced online.

In the clip shared by Indian Administrative Service officer Awanish Sharan, the truck is seen crashing into the toll booth after trying to avoid ramming into a car waiting to pass the toll gate. Seconds after the crash, a woman is seen instinctively running towards the booth to pull out a toll booth worker to safety.

The incident happened on Saturday at 2: 36 pm Lachhiwala toll plaza in Doiwala, news agency ANI reported. The injured woman was sent to hospital after the cement-laden truck hit the toll plaza and tipped over.

The 19-second clip shared on Sunday has gained more than 2,97,600 views on Twitter. “Watch carefully. In Dehradun’s toll plaza accident, a young woman, without caring for her life, saved a toll plaza worker by rushing inside the booth,” Sharan captioned the clip in Hindi.

The woman earned plaudits online for her quick thinking. “Fantastic alertness and presence of mind,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “Really quick reflexes and brave act. She should be rewarded.” A third user wrote, “Don’t know what was the reason for the crash but driver tried to save the car and instead had to knock the toll booth down to cause least damage to human life. Had he crashed into the car the family life in the car was in full risk.”

