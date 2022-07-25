Watch video: Truck overturns after hitting toll plaza in Dehradun, woman saves toll booth worker

July 25, 2022 10:32:36 am
A woman saved a toll booth worker from getting crushed by a speeding truck at a toll booth in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun last week. A clip showing the hair-raising rescue has surfaced online.
In the clip shared by Indian Administrative Service officer Awanish Sharan, the truck is seen crashing into the toll booth after trying to avoid ramming into a car waiting to pass the toll gate. Seconds after the crash, a woman is seen instinctively running towards the booth to pull out a toll booth worker to safety.
ध्यान से देखें. देहरादून के टोल प्लाजा दुर्घटना में एक युवती ने अपनी जान की परवाह किये बगैर बूथ के अंदर मौजूद कर्मी को दौड़कर बचाया. pic.twitter.com/qZmn5BJZwu
— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) July 24, 2022
The incident happened on Saturday at 2: 36 pm Lachhiwala toll plaza in Doiwala, news agency ANI reported. The injured woman was sent to hospital after the cement-laden truck hit the toll plaza and tipped over.
The 19-second clip shared on Sunday has gained more than 2,97,600 views on Twitter. “Watch carefully. In Dehradun’s toll plaza accident, a young woman, without caring for her life, saved a toll plaza worker by rushing inside the booth,” Sharan captioned the clip in Hindi.
The woman earned plaudits online for her quick thinking. “Fantastic alertness and presence of mind,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “Really quick reflexes and brave act. She should be rewarded.” A third user wrote, “Don’t know what was the reason for the crash but driver tried to save the car and instead had to knock the toll booth down to cause least damage to human life. Had he crashed into the car the family life in the car was in full risk.”
Don’t know what was the reason for the crash but driver tried to save the car and instead had to knock the toll booth down to cause least damage to human life. Had he crashed into the car the family life in the car was in full risk.
— Sandeep Ved (@sandeepved) July 24, 2022
Really quick reflexes and brave act. She should be rewarded.
— Sonia Minocha/সোনিয়া/ಸೋನಿಯಾ/சோனியா/सोनिया (@SoniaMinochka) July 24, 2022
The family sitting in the car are very lucky. I feel shaken thinking otherwise.
— M. Rahaman (@RahamanMukhtar) July 24, 2022
Salute to this girl
— Sunil Mittal (@Sunilenexco) July 24, 2022
Salute to that brave lady👏
— Kumar Ankit Arya🇮🇳 (@1coolaka) July 24, 2022
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
All seven seen in video arrested, says Police
Latest News
Apple Watch ‘Pro’ rumours are heating up: Here’s a peek at the high-end smartwatch
Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray
Cricket Scotland board’s resignation not enough says the lawyer representing the two players Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh, at the centre of racism controversy
Two Kanwariyas injured after being hit by bus in Delhi’s Shahdara
Shamshera box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor starrer underperforms in opening weekend
Why big tech is making a big play for live sports
GNIDA to install LED smart screens at six intersections
Rupee rises 9 paise to 79.81 against US dollar in early trade
IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Playing in the IPL helped me to produce match-winning knock, says Axar Patel
Kate Moss’ important fashion advice to daughter Lila Grace Moss: ‘Never wear a pasty’
Kuwait returnee admitted to Hyderabad hospital with monkeypox-like symptoms
More than 100 former Rugby players take legal action against World Rugby about brain damage claims