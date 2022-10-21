scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Truck carrying sugarcane had to pay ‘tax’ to herd of elephants. Watch

The video posted on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shows a herd of elephants feasting on sugarcane by plucking it out of a truck.

Elephants eat sugarcane from truck, tax deducted at source, TDS, IFS officer, Parveen Kaswan, elephant, India, Twitter, viral, trendingParveen Kaswan, IFS officer, shared the video Thursday and it has received more than 87,000 views already.

Elephants love gorging on sweet foods like sugarcane and when they see it, there are few things one can do to prevent them from having their way. Something similar was witnessed in a video posted on Twitter by an Indian Forest Service officer that shows a herd of elephants plucking out sugarcanes from a truck and feasting on them.

Parveen Kaswan, IFS officer, shared the video Thursday and it has received more than 87,000 views already. The 12-second clip shows the herd of elephants plucking out sugarcanes from a truck standing stationary in the middle of the road. The location and date of the video are not known. Kaswan compared the elephants’ behaviour to paying taxes.

Also Read |Watch: Elephant savours ‘pani puri’ on street. Wows netizens

“Tax deduction at source !!” he captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

“The only TDS no one will complain about paying. We should give back to nature. We owe so much,” commented a Twitter user. “Talking about TDS, My husband always eats 30 pct of the ice cream of my son for the same reason,” shared another. “But it won’t reflect in their ITR,” said a third. “It is not tax. It is quality checking,” wrote another. “Landlords claiming their dues,” said a fifth.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environmentPremium
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister

Recently, a video of an elephant savouring ‘pani puri’ at a roadside stall had gone viral. The video was shared by an IPS officer and it showed the elephant munching on ‘pani puris’ one after another as a man sat on top of it.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-10-2022 at 04:15:34 pm
Next Story

PUC certificate won’t be mandatory at petrol pumps just yet, Delhi environment minister clarifies

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement