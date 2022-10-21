Truck carrying sugarcane had to pay ‘tax’ to herd of elephants. Watch

Elephants love gorging on sweet foods like sugarcane and when they see it, there are few things one can do to prevent them from having their way. Something similar was witnessed in a video posted on Twitter by an Indian Forest Service officer that shows a herd of elephants plucking out sugarcanes from a truck and feasting on them.

Parveen Kaswan, IFS officer, shared the video Thursday and it has received more than 87,000 views already. The 12-second clip shows the herd of elephants plucking out sugarcanes from a truck standing stationary in the middle of the road. The location and date of the video are not known. Kaswan compared the elephants’ behaviour to paying taxes.

“Tax deduction at source !!” he captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

Tax deduction at source !! pic.twitter.com/h6OO8xsjc9 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 20, 2022

“The only TDS no one will complain about paying. We should give back to nature. We owe so much,” commented a Twitter user. “Talking about TDS, My husband always eats 30 pct of the ice cream of my son for the same reason,” shared another. “But it won’t reflect in their ITR,” said a third. “It is not tax. It is quality checking,” wrote another. “Landlords claiming their dues,” said a fifth.

Recently, a video of an elephant savouring ‘pani puri’ at a roadside stall had gone viral. The video was shared by an IPS officer and it showed the elephant munching on ‘pani puris’ one after another as a man sat on top of it.