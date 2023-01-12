Tripura CM Manik Saha performs surgery after a long gap, netizens say ‘a doctor is never off-duty’

Manik Saha, who is the Chief Minister of Tripura, shared on Twitter Wednesday how he conducted a surgery on a 10-year-old boy after a long time at his old workplace, the Tripura Medical College. Before joining politics, Saha used to teach at Tripura Medical College located in Hapania.

Sharing photos from the operation theatre, Saha shared, “Happy to conduct a surgery for Oral Cystic Lesion of 10-year-old Akshit Ghosh at my old workplace Tripura Medical College. There was no difficulty in performing the surgery though it was after a long gap. The patient is in good condition now.”

Happy to conduct a surgery for Oral Cystic Lesion of 10-year-old Akshit Ghosh at my old workplace Tripura Medical College. There was no difficulty in performing the surgery though it was after a long gap. The patient is in good condition now. pic.twitter.com/GfzZ4CeVVD — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) January 11, 2023

Netizens praised Saha for still performing his duties as a doctor and said it was “truly inspiring”.

“Well done sir, truly inspiring, why media is missing/ debating this kind of highly positive news. congratulations and best wishes for your selfless service sir,” commented a user. “There is a saying “A doctor is never off duty” and you proved it right again CM Sir,” another netizen posted. “Profession lasts forever,” said a third.

Saha, 70, took oath as the 11th Chief Minister of Tripura on May 15, last year after the resignation of Biplab Kumar Deb. He was a member of the Congress party before joining the BJP in 2016. He also had a short stint as a Rajya Sabha MP from April 3 to July 4 last year.