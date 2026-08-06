YouTuber Triggered Insaan’s 50-hour livestream raises Rs 70 lakh for Assam flood victims

What started as a livestream soon turned into one of the biggest charity drives by an Indian content creator.
YouTuber Nischay Malhan, popularly known as Triggered Insaan, has completed a 50-hour livestream to raise funds for people affected by the devastating floods in Assam. By the end of the non-stop broadcast, the fundraiser had collected Rs 70 lakh, thanks to contributions from viewers as well as members of the Malhan family.
The livestream, which began on July 31 on Nischay’s Live Insaan YouTube channel, witnessed an overwhelming response. It garnered more than 15.9 million views and, towards the final hours, crossed 1.15 lakh concurrent viewers. Despite staying awake for the entire 50-hour challenge, Nischay remained active throughout the stream, interacting with viewers and encouraging them to donate.
According to Nischay, viewers contributed over Rs 54 lakh during the fundraiser. He donated Rs 10 lakh, while his brother and fellow creator Abhishek Malhan, better known as Fukra Insaan, added Rs 5 lakh to the relief fund.
BIG NEWS 🚨 Popular YouTuber Nischay Malhan and his family raised ₹70 lakh for Assam flood relief through a 50-hour no-sleep livestream.
Nischay’s family contributed ₹16 lakh to the fundraiser.
The livestream amassed more than 15.9 million views and peaked at over 1.15 lakh… pic.twitter.com/50ZazysOJ9
— News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) August 6, 2026
The fundraiser also found support from other members of his family. Creator Prerna Malhan contributed Rs 1 lakh, while Ruchika Rathore donated Rs 50,000. Nischay also thanked Harshit Kumar for standing by him throughout the physically demanding livestream.
Sharing a video on Instagram after completing the challenge, Nischay reflected on the achievement alongside Abhishek. The caption read, “Just completed 50 hours no-sleep marathon stream and raised Rs 70 lakh—Rs 10 lakh donated by me.”
Before going live, Nischay had announced that he would contribute Rs 20,000 for every hour he stayed on stream. Viewers could donate through a UPI link or via a dedicated fundraising page associated with Bondhu, an organisation working on relief efforts in Assam. Nischay said the money raised would be channelled towards flood-relief work through the organisation.
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The initiative is part of a broader effort by India’s creator community to support Assam during the ongoing floods. Earlier, YouTuber and streamer CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, also hosted an eight-hour charity livestream on his CarryisLive channel to raise funds for the cause.
As clips from the livestream spread across social media, many users praised Nischay for using his platform to help those in need.
“This is what influence should look like, Using a massive platform to make a real difference. Hats off to Nischay and his family,” an Instagram user wrote.
“Not just entertainment, but standing with the nation in times of need is the mark of a true influencer. Hats off to Nischay Malhan and his entire family for this noble cause,” commented another.
“By staying awake for 50 hours and raising Rs 70 lakh, Nischay Malhan and his family demonstrated that social media can also be used to help people,” added a third individual.