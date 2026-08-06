YouTuber Triggered Insaan’s 50-hour livestream raises Rs 70 lakh for Assam flood victims

The livestream garnered more than 15.9 million views and, towards the final hours, crossed 1.15 lakh concurrent viewers

What started as a livestream soon turned into one of the biggest charity drives by an Indian content creator.

YouTuber Nischay Malhan, popularly known as Triggered Insaan, has completed a 50-hour livestream to raise funds for people affected by the devastating floods in Assam. By the end of the non-stop broadcast, the fundraiser had collected Rs 70 lakh, thanks to contributions from viewers as well as members of the Malhan family.

The livestream, which began on July 31 on Nischay’s Live Insaan YouTube channel, witnessed an overwhelming response. It garnered more than 15.9 million views and, towards the final hours, crossed 1.15 lakh concurrent viewers. Despite staying awake for the entire 50-hour challenge, Nischay remained active throughout the stream, interacting with viewers and encouraging them to donate.