scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 11, 2022

Tributes pour in after demise of Raja, world’s oldest tiger in captivity

Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, was among those who took to the internet to condole the demise of the 25-year-old Royal Bengal Tiger in West Bengal.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 11, 2022 7:25:38 pm
oldest living tiger in captivity, tiger, Raja, tiger death, Bhupender Yadav, PC Mohan, indian expressTiger and wildlife lovers have taken to the internet to mourn the loss of the big cat that breathed its last at 3 am at the centre in Jaldapara forest of Alipurduar district.

Condolences have been pouring in for the oldest living tiger in the world in captivity after he died Monday. Raja was 25 years and 10 months old when he died at the South Khairbari rescue centre in West Bengal.

Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, P C Mohan, MP, condoled the demise of the Royal Bengal Tiger. Tiger and wildlife lovers have taken to the internet to mourn the loss of the big cat that breathed its last at 3 am at the centre in Jaldapara forest of Alipurduar district.

“Saddened to know that Raja, the oldest living tiger in the world in captivity, is no more. As the pride of India that lived for over 25 years, Raja will be sorely missed,” Yadav tweeted.

Mohan, the MP representing Bengaluru North, mentioned that Raja’s longevity is rare. “#Raja, one of the oldest Royal Bengal Tiger in captivity breathed his last. As against the normal life span of 18 years for tigers, Raja lived for 25 years. His longevity is rare. Raja is the pride of India. His presence will be sorely missed,” Mohan’s tweet read.

Surendra Kumar Meena, of the Directorate of Forests in Jaldapara, shared a clip of him paying tribute to Raja. Indian Forest Service Officer Parveen Kaswan wrote on Twitter that Raja was saved from a crocodile attack and transferred to the rescue centre.

“Today ‘Raja’ the oldest living tiger in the world in captivity is no more. He died at the age of 25 years and 10 months. Raja was in rescue centre of Jaldapara from many years. After a crocodile attack. Was saved & later became oldest tiger in the world in captivity,” Kaswan tweeted.

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 11: Latest News
Advertisement