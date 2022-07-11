Tributes pour in after demise of Raja, world’s oldest tiger in captivity

Condolences have been pouring in for the oldest living tiger in the world in captivity after he died Monday. Raja was 25 years and 10 months old when he died at the South Khairbari rescue centre in West Bengal.

Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, P C Mohan, MP, condoled the demise of the Royal Bengal Tiger. Tiger and wildlife lovers have taken to the internet to mourn the loss of the big cat that breathed its last at 3 am at the centre in Jaldapara forest of Alipurduar district.

“Saddened to know that Raja, the oldest living tiger in the world in captivity, is no more. As the pride of India that lived for over 25 years, Raja will be sorely missed,” Yadav tweeted.

Mohan, the MP representing Bengaluru North, mentioned that Raja’s longevity is rare. “#Raja, one of the oldest Royal Bengal Tiger in captivity breathed his last. As against the normal life span of 18 years for tigers, Raja lived for 25 years. His longevity is rare. Raja is the pride of India. His presence will be sorely missed,” Mohan’s tweet read.

Surendra Kumar Meena, of the Directorate of Forests in Jaldapara, shared a clip of him paying tribute to Raja. Indian Forest Service Officer Parveen Kaswan wrote on Twitter that Raja was saved from a crocodile attack and transferred to the rescue centre.

“RAJA” the tiger ( 25yrs 10 months) at SKB rescue center, died on 11th July, 2022, arround 3 AM , it was one of the the oldest surviving tiger in the country, leaving everyone in state of mourning.

“Today ‘Raja’ the oldest living tiger in the world in captivity is no more. He died at the age of 25 years and 10 months. Raja was in rescue centre of Jaldapara from many years. After a crocodile attack. Was saved & later became oldest tiger in the world in captivity,” Kaswan tweeted.