Netizens pay tribute to freedom fighters Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Azad, born as Chandrashekhar Tiwari on July 23, 1906, in Madhya Pradesh and Tilak, born as Keshav Gangadhar Tilak on 23 July 1856, in Ratnagiri, Bombay State, were among the prominent freedom fighters of India who fought against the British Raj to attain freedom for the country.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the revolutionaries and acknowledged their contribution to India’s independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the revolutionaries and acknowledged their contribution to India’s independence. While Azad was a part of the Non-Cooperation Movement led by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920, Tilak played an important role in laying the foundation for independence and fighting against British Raj.

Using hashtags #ChandrashekharAzad and #BalGangadharTilak, here is how netizens paid tribute to the freedom fighters on their birth anniversaries:

