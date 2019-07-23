Netizens pay tribute to freedom fighters Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bal Gangadhar Tilak

On the birth anniversaries of Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad, netizens took to social media to pay tribute to the freedom fighters. Azad, born as Chandrashekhar Tiwari on July 23, 1906, in Madhya Pradesh and Tilak, born as Keshav Gangadhar Tilak on 23 July 1856, in Ratnagiri, Bombay State, were among the prominent freedom fighters of India who fought against the British Raj to attain freedom for the country.

Advertising

ALSO READ | ‘Boss Lady’, say netizens after Sushma Swaraj gives befitting response to a troll

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the revolutionaries and acknowledged their contribution to India’s independence. While Azad was a part of the Non-Cooperation Movement led by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920, Tilak played an important role in laying the foundation for independence and fighting against British Raj.

भारत के लिए यह एक ऐतिहासिक क्षण है। चंद्रयान-2 के सफल प्रक्षेपण से आज पूरा देश गौरवान्वित है। मैंने थोड़ी देर पहले ही इसके लॉन्च में निरंतर तन-मन से जुटे रहे वैज्ञानिकों से बात की और उन्हें पूरे देश की ओर से बधाई दी। #Chandrayaan2 https://t.co/50UodlbH0y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2019

लोकमान्य तिलक को उनकी जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन। देशभक्ति की भावना से ओतप्रोत वे एक ऐसे स्वतंत्रता सेनानी थे, जिन्होंने पूर्ण स्वराज के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित कर दिया। कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र उनके योगदान को सदैव स्मरण करता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/1YJYz0tNbH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2019

Using hashtags #ChandrashekharAzad and #BalGangadharTilak, here is how netizens paid tribute to the freedom fighters on their birth anniversaries:

#ChandrashekharAzad

Salute the brave man who helped india to get independence pic.twitter.com/Yfk89p6Rbn — Rohit (@dasrohitsuman10) July 23, 2019

“I will face the bullets of the enemy. I have remained free and will remain free”

-Chandrasekhar Azad

Remembering India’s fearless freedom fighter on his 113th birthday, who has contributed significantly in Indian freedom struggle. #ChandrashekharAzad pic.twitter.com/56k01WZ1HJ — Nitesh Pandey (@NiteshP56036961) July 23, 2019

Bravehearts #ChandrashekharAzad #LokmanyaTilak Alfred Park in Allahabad, where he fought the British & gave his life .. now the Park named after him ..Bal Gangadhar Tilak, freedom fighter, defied the Brits & introduced present day Ganapati celebrations pic.twitter.com/v5BVqL0axz — Gita S. Kapoor 🇮🇳 (@GitaSKapoor) July 23, 2019