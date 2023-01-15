‘Truly Inspiring’: Tribals in Tamil Nadu make elephant models out of invasive weeds

Earlier this week, life-size models of elephants made out of lantana camara, an invasive flowering plant that restricts the growth of indigenous vegetation, were exhibited at Elliot beach in Chennai. It was done with the aim of raising awareness about wildlife protection and co-existence.

The elephant replicas were created by members of the tribal communities, which live near the Mudumalai National Park, in collaboration with Shola Trust, a non-profit organisation.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu, who is currently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary at the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Saturday shared a video about these elephant models. In the video on Twitter, Sahu explains these replicas were modelled after real elephants who live in the Mudumalai National Park.

She wrote while sharing the video, “70 tribals from Mudumalai have worked hard to make these beautiful Elephants from lantana weed-an invasive species that has spread in forests across the country threatening biodiversity. In TN we have removed lantana,prosopis & other invasives from 1200 hectares so far #TNForest”.

70 tribals from Mudumalai have worked hard to make these beautiful Elephants from lantana weed-an invasive species that has spread in forests across the country threatening biodiversity. In TN we have removed lantana,prosopis & other invasives from 1200 hectares so far #TNForest pic.twitter.com/NEHcw7fETp — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 14, 2023

Commenting on her post, a Twitter user wrote, “This is a commendable effort! With right intentions & engagement with community, we can resolve many of our complex conservation challenges on ground. The elephants looks amazingly crafted. Thanks for sharing this @supriyasahuias”.

Another person wrote, “Great Workmanship Madam. It is Fantastic.. Its Elegancy Should be Maintained. Those People are well versed in the art Of converting waste into Wealth. Kudos to them ”.