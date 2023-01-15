scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

‘Truly Inspiring’: Tribals in Tamil Nadu make elephant models out of invasive weeds

The models are replicas of real elephants that live in the Mudumalai National Park.

elephant models out of invasive lantana weeds, elephants made out of lantana weed, IAS Supriya Sahu, tribals make elephant models out of weeds, tribal empowerment wildlife protection, Mudumalai National Park, indian express
Listen to this article
‘Truly Inspiring’: Tribals in Tamil Nadu make elephant models out of invasive weeds
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Earlier this week, life-size models of elephants made out of lantana camara, an invasive flowering plant that restricts the growth of indigenous vegetation, were exhibited at Elliot beach in Chennai. It was done with the aim of raising awareness about wildlife protection and co-existence.

The elephant replicas were created by members of the tribal communities, which live near the Mudumalai National Park, in collaboration with Shola Trust, a non-profit organisation.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu, who is currently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary at the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Saturday shared a video about these elephant models. In the video on Twitter, Sahu explains these replicas were modelled after real elephants who live in the Mudumalai National Park.

ALSO READ |Watch: Adorable elephant’s antics make television journalist burst into laughter

She wrote while sharing the video, “70 tribals from Mudumalai have worked hard to make these beautiful Elephants from lantana weed-an invasive species that has spread in forests across the country threatening biodiversity. In TN we have removed lantana,prosopis & other invasives from 1200 hectares so far #TNForest”.

Commenting on her post, a Twitter user wrote, “This is a commendable effort! With right intentions & engagement with community, we can resolve many of our complex conservation challenges on ground. The elephants looks amazingly crafted. Thanks for sharing this @supriyasahuias”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024

Another person wrote, “Great Workmanship Madam. It is Fantastic.. Its Elegancy Should be Maintained. Those People are well versed in the art Of converting waste into Wealth. Kudos to them ”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-01-2023 at 16:05 IST
Next Story

Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut Ved becomes second-highest Marathi grosser after Sairat, mints Rs 44.92 crore

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close