Trevor Noah draws flak for saying India-Pakistan going to war would be ‘entertaining’

As many people around the world including Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, urged both leaders to say no to war, Noah thought if both the countries did go to war it would be the "most entertaining" war if they did.

Mimicking dance moves, the TV host took a jibe at the Indian army and remarked, “it would also be the longest war of all time — another dance number!”.

Even as tensions between India and Pakistan show signs of reducing, American talk show host and comedian Trevor Noah has drawn flak for saying the situation between the two nations was entertaining. As nations and prominent personalities across the world, including Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, urged both leaders of India and Pakistan to restore calm, Noah said that if the two nations did go to war it would be the “most entertaining”.

In an episode of The Daily Show, Noah mocked what he said would be the Indian soldiers’ war cry, and said even that would be a musical. The comedian said, “It would also be the longest war of all time — another dance number!”.

Watch the segment here:

Clip of the segment quickly went viral on Twitter and Instagram and people in India lashed out at Noah for his “insensitive and offensive remarks”.

Noah had earlier faced criticism for his views on the Pakistan general elections, which Imran Khan won. In a segment of his show, he compared Khan to Donald Trump. He was also criticised for his comments on the French football team that won the World Cup after he said that ‘Africa had won the World Cup’, and received an angry response from French ambassador Gérard Araud. Here’s how he responded to that:

