Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
‘Five stars for kitchen’: Australian bowled over by dinner on Rajdhani Express

Salvatore Babones posed with IRCTC chef Narendra Kumar for a selfie and also mentioned that he got free ice cream along with the meal.

Dinner served in Rajadhani ExpressTaking to Twitter, Salvatore Babones, whose bio says he is from Australia, shared a photograph of the dinner he had on the Rajdhani Express.
'Five stars for kitchen': Australian bowled over by dinner on Rajdhani Express
Delighted by the scrumptious meals offered on the Rajdhani Express, a foreigner tagged Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in a tweet and even urged him to offer the position of railways’ international brand ambassador to the chef Narendra Kumar.

Taking to Twitter, Salvatore Babones, whose bio says he is from Australia, shared a photograph of the dinner he had on the Rajdhani Express. His meal on the train consisted of chicken curry, rice, roti, dal and curd. Babones posted a photograph in which he was seen posing with chef Narendra Kumar for a selfie. The excited traveller also mentioned that he got free ice cream with the meal.

ALSO READ |Passenger tweets about smoker on train, netizens unhappy with railways’ response

“This is 2nd Class food on India’s national railways? It tastes First Class to me! I’m very impressed, Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw. You should make Mr. Narendra Kumar your international brand ambassador. Five stars for the kitchen in the Rajdhani Express. — UPDATE: free ice cream!,” tweeted Babones. His earlier post said he was on his way to Varanasi when he got to relish the railway meal.

Commenting on the tweet, many netizens penned down their own memories of having meals on trains. A Twitter user commented, “The good thing is perfect quantity. 2 chapatis, little rice, 2 dishes. Nothing to be wasted.” Another user wrote, “Looks yummy! I have always enjoyed food in Indian trains More than the domestic flights for sure.” A third user commented, “The food in ‘Rajdhani’ is indeed quite tasty!”

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has also come up with an initiative according to which passengers can order food through WhatsApp. Currently, around 50,000 meals are being served to passengers through IRCTC on a daily basis.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-02-2023 at 16:37 IST
