Trapped in fishing net, green turtle gets a new lease of life; goes back to ocean. Watch video

Getting caught in fishing gear poses a grave threat to the lives of turtles. One such Green turtle was caught in the fishing net at Mariyur area in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district. But the compassionate fisherfolks rescued the gentle marine creature and released it back into the sea with the help of forest department officials.

Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu has shared a clip showing the turtle caught among a school of fish in the net. The fishermen and officials are seen releasing it from the clutches of the net. The turtle slowly crawls away and gets swayed into the ocean as waves lash on the shore.

The additional chief secretary of environment climate change and forests in Tamil Nadu appreciated the gesture of fishermen on Twitter. “Safe rescue and release of a Green turtle (trapped in fishing net) by the Tamil Nadu Forest staff and Fisherfolk at Mariyur area, Ramanathapuram District. Kudos vc-DFO J Bakan,” read Supriya Sahu’s tweet.

Appreciations poured in the comments section and netizens were delighted to watch the turtle being released into the sea. A user commented, “Kudos! What a Great relief for Turtle Tamil nadu Forest staff and Fisherfolk of Mariyur area.” Another user commented, “Good wildlife conservation work.”

According to the World Wildlife Fund, green turtles are named after the greenish colour of their cartilage, fat, and not their shells. Mainly found in tropical and subtropical waters, the turtles migrate long distances between feeding grounds and beaches. Rampant harvesting of their eggs, hunting of adults, getting caught in fishing gear and loss of nesting beach sites pose a threat to the population of turtles, categorised as endangered.

Last year, an Olive Ridley turtle was rescued from a fishing net and released into the high seas by the Chennai Customs Department. The heartwarming video showed the turtle struggling amid sea waves and getting pulled up onto the patrolling boat. After entangling the net, it was released into the sea.

