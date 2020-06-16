Telangana’s Mohammed Rafi trains recruits on the tunes of ‘Dhal Gaya Din’

Viewed over one lakh times, the video has prompted hilarious reactions from netizens with many lauding the drill instructor for his creative singing. Viewed over one lakh times, the video has prompted hilarious reactions from netizens with many lauding the drill instructor for his creative singing.

While the songs of legendary Indian playback singer Mohammed Rafi are cherished even today, a namesake of the singer, an ASI in Telangana, has found an interesting way to use the tunes of one of his popular tracks ‘Dhal Gaya Din’ for conducting a drill practice of recruits.

A video of an Assistant Sub-Inspector of police in Telangana, Mohammad Rafi, singing the song during a drill practice has gone viral on social media, leaving many amused. The viral clip was shared by IPS officer Anil Kumar and later on another by the official Twitter page of Indian Police Service Association.

“Training Tunes By Rafi. ASI Md Rafi from Telangana State Special Protection Force has more in common with the legendary singer than just his name. ASI Rafi brings recruits out of homesickness and physical duress by singing songs while conducting physical drills,” read the tweet.

Viewed over one lakh times, the video has prompted hilarious reactions from netizens, with many lauding the drill instructor for his creative singing.

