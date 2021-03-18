WATCH: Uttarakhand train runs in reverse for 35 kilometres

According to news agency ANI, the incident took place after the train ran over cattle that strayed into the tracks between the Khatima-Tanakpur sections in Uttarakhand.

Passengers travelling from Delhi to Uttarakhand got a scare after their ran began to run in reverse due to a technical glitch. A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet.

The Purnagiri Janshatabdi Express ran in the opposite direction for almost 35 kilometres, before finally coming to a stop in Uttarakhand’s Khatima.

According to news agency ANI, the incident took place after the train ran over cattle that strayed onto the tracks between the Khatima-Tanakpur sections in Uttarakhand.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Purnagiri Jansatabdi train runs backwards due to cattle run over b/w Khatima-Tanakpur section in Uttarakhand. Incident happened earlier today. There was no derailment & passengers were transported to Tanakpur safely. Loco Pilot & Guard suspended: North Eastern Railway pic.twitter.com/808nBxgxsa — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021

Confirming the incident, the North Eastern Railway said that there was no derailment and all passengers were transported to Tanakpur safely.

The loco pilot and guard present on the train were suspended and an inquiry has been ordered to look into the incident, an official statement from the ministry said.

(With inputs from ANI)