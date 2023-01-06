‘Looks like Switzerland’: Netizens want a ride on this train plying in snow-clad Jammu and Kashmir

As northern parts of India reel under sub-zero temperatures, places such as Kashmir have turned picturesque with blankets of snow covering the areas. A locomotive moving through the regions renders a mesmerising effect and the Ministry of Railways has shared glimpses of a train pulling through Jammu and Kashmir.

In the clip, the camera pans to show the train as it moves through the Kamre railway station. The entire railway station is covered in snow and one can barely make out the railway tracks.

“A picturesque view of train pulling through the snow laden valley from Banihal to Badgam, Jammu & Kashmir,” read the caption of the clip. Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 110,300 views on Twitter.

A picturesque view of train pulling through the snow laden valley from Banihal to Badgam, Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/Gs7mOX80cv — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 5, 2023

Netizens marvelled at the beauty of the landscape and some wished to hop on the train to enjoy the ride. A user commented, “Would be great fun to ride in this whole beauty!” Another user wrote, “Wow! Just looks like #Switzerland. The only thing that made Switzerland better than #Kashmir was the infrastructure. Slowly we are catching up.” A third user commented, “This is a delight for the eyes. This is not a foreign land but India :).”

The Ministry of Railways had shared a similar video featuring a train’s movement through the snow-covered Baramulla-Banihal stretch. As the train covered with snow plied through the area, two men were seen removing thick layers of snow from the track beside.

Breathtaking visuals from Srinagar, especially during winter, prompt one to compare it to scenic Switzerland. Last year, a mesmerising video enchanted netizens, even leaving South African professional cricket commentator Jonty Rhodes longing to embark on a journey on the train. Union Minister Piyush Goyal had mentioned about the apple orchards besides the Banihal railway station.