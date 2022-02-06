Train passes through snow-covered Shimla. Watch breathtaking videos

As Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla experienced gripping cold, videos from one of the most sought tourist destinations have been enamouring travel buffs. Breathtaking videos of trains passing through a white Shimla are being appreciated on the internet.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows a train moving slowly through Shimla covered in blankets of snow. The camera pans to show the entire area and the visual of snow-capped trees, buildings and houses.

Watch the video:

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Train services continue amid snowfall in Shimla. pic.twitter.com/TOmOs3luT0 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

The 1:09 minute video, shared on February 4, has been viewed more than 34,000 times so far and netizens have been enthralled. “So nice to watch,” commented a user.

So nice to watch — ambika drolia (@ambikadrolia7) February 6, 2022

Rightly called the lifeline of the nation 😍 — ritu shah (@ritz444) February 4, 2022

Look at Shimla. So beautiful https://t.co/4E9WQuEJy8 — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) February 4, 2022

Train journey to Shimla in winter .. Added to bucket list ❤️❤️ #Shimla https://t.co/nrldAc4fcc — Athiswamy (@athitheboss) February 4, 2022

In another video shared by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter last year, a train can be seen chugging amid light snowfall. “Kalka-Shimla Heritage railway line known for its incredible engineering feat is a UNESCO listed World Heritage Site. A dedicated pointsman signals, as the train beautifully chugs amidst heaps of snow near Shimla Station,” the ministry said in the tweet.

Kalka-Shimla Heritage railway line known for its incredible engineering feat is a UNESCO listed World Heritage Site A dedicated pointsman signals, as the train beautifully chugs amidst heaps of snow near Shimla Station. pic.twitter.com/H4zKNwtGmd — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 7, 2021

Before this, Indian Railways shared mesmerising photographs of snow-clad railway stations in other parts of the country starting a huge buzz online.

According to the India Metrological Department (IMD), Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 1.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 11.7 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours. The weather bureau has also forecast light to moderate snowfall at isolated places from Monday to Wednesday in Shimla.