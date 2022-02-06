scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 06, 2022
Train passes through snow-covered Shimla. Watch breathtaking videos

According to the India Metrological Department (IMD), Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 1.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 11.7 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 6, 2022 6:45:29 pm
Shimla, train passing through Shimla, snow covered Shimla, Shimla videos, indian express Breathtaking videos of trains passing through a white Shimla are being appreciated on the internet

As Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla experienced gripping cold, videos from one of the most sought tourist destinations have been enamouring travel buffs. Breathtaking videos of trains passing through a white Shimla are being appreciated on the internet.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows a train moving slowly through Shimla covered in blankets of snow. The camera pans to show the entire area and the visual of snow-capped trees, buildings and houses.

Watch the video:

The 1:09 minute video, shared on February 4, has been viewed more than 34,000 times so far and netizens have been enthralled. “So nice to watch,” commented a user.

In another video shared by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter last year, a train can be seen chugging amid light snowfall. “Kalka-Shimla Heritage railway line known for its incredible engineering feat is a UNESCO listed World Heritage Site. A dedicated pointsman signals, as the train beautifully chugs amidst heaps of snow near Shimla Station,” the ministry said in the tweet.

Before this, Indian Railways shared mesmerising photographs of snow-clad railway stations in other parts of the country starting a huge buzz online.

According to the India Metrological Department (IMD), Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 1.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 11.7 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours. The weather bureau has also forecast light to moderate snowfall at isolated places from Monday to Wednesday in Shimla.

