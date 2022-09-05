Watch video: Train hits Telangana teen recording Instagram reels beside railway track

A youth’s craze for creating Instagram reels landed him in hospital as he was hit by a train at Kazipet in Telangana.

A video of the teenager’s attempt to record a short clip beside a railway track has surfaced online and shocked netizens.

The clip shows the teenager walking closely to the railway track. The speeding train is seen approaching and hitting him instantly. The teenager flips and falls down as his friend who records the video is heard panicking.

ALSO READ | Watch video: Close shave for pedestrian as car rams over autorickshaw

“Trigger warning: Disturbing visuals of accident. 17-year-old youth suffered serious inquires after he was hit by running train. Incident took place as the teenager was shooting for a video beside the railway tracks at the #Kazipet railway station #Telangana. #ViralVideo,” read the caption of the video shared by Twitter user Hate Detector.

(Warning: Disturbing visuals, viewer discretion is advised)

⚠️Trigger warning: Disturbing visuals of accident. 17-year-old youth suffered serious inquires after he was hit by running train. Incident took place as the teenager was shooting for a video beside the railway tracks at the #Kazipet railway station #Telangana.#ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/iqxjsIe3zc — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) September 5, 2022

As per the Sakshi Post website, the teenager was identified as Ajay, a first-year intermediate student, and the accident happened at Vaddepalli on September 4. He is undergoing treatment.

A video recently shared by Telangana additional director-general of police showed a pedestrian’s narrow escape from being run over by a car. The woman was seen walking past a stationary autorickshaw with its driver seated inside. Suddenly a speeding car hit the three-wheeler from behind and toppled it. In a matter of seconds, the woman escaped the vehicles’ collision as the autorickshaw fell onto the other side and the car hit a post.