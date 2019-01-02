Toggle Menu
Trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister missing from YouTube? Anupam Kher claimshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/trailer-accidental-prime-minister-missing-youtube-anupam-kher-5519746/

Trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister missing from YouTube? Anupam Kher claims

Actor Anupam Kher, who plays the former Prime Minister in the movie, said the trailer on YouTube was not visible in certain parts of the country. Kher's tweet prompted many others to check as well.

The Accidental Prime Minister poster, anupam kher, accident prime minister missing youtube, video gone missing anupam kher slams YouTube, accidental prime minsiter memes, Akshaye Khanna, viral video,
Anupam Kher, who plays the former Prime Minister in the movie, recently questioned the visibility of the trailer on the video streaming website YouTube.

The trailer release of The Accidental Prime Minister, a film based on a book by former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s media advisor Sanjaya Baru, created a political controversy. Now the film is in news for a different reason.

Anupam Kher, who plays the former Prime Minister in the movie, claimed that the trailer was not visible on the video streaming website YouTube whereas it was trending at “Number No 1” the previous day. “Dear @YouTube!!! I am getting messages & calls that in parts of our country if you type, trailer of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, it is either not appearing or at 50th position. We were trending at No.1 yday. Please help. #HappyNewYear. #37millionviews 😊,” he tweeted.

Along with the tweet, the actor shared screengrabs of several people wondering why the trailer was removed. Kher’s tweet prompted many others to check as well. While the trailer has not been removed or “gone missing” from YouTube, it does not appear in the top 50 search results.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android