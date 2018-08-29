Traffic rules not ‘rocket science’, tweets Mumbai police; neither are ‘building good roads’, reply netizens

While the tweet was clearly meant to encourage the people to drive safe and follow rules, Twitterati took the tweet as an opportunity to complain about Mumbai roads. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter) While the tweet was clearly meant to encourage the people to drive safe and follow rules, Twitterati took the tweet as an opportunity to complain about Mumbai roads. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

Mumbai police’s Twitter handle often comes up with interesting ways of reminding people to follow the traffic rules. Yet again, in their satirical way, they tweeted a picture of an astronaut sitting on a space rover with a tagline, “Understanding traffic rules is not rocket science. Learn and follow them.”

ALSO READ | Mumbai Police’s latest post on consent is both ‘subtle and brilliant’

While the tweet was clearly meant to encourage the people to drive safe and follow rules, Twitterati took the post as an opportunity to complain about the bad conditions of the Mumbai roads.

Lane driving is definitely not rocket science. #TrafficDiscipline pic.twitter.com/80XrMrwXVF — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2018

The handle also retweeted another creative post that focused on traffic discipline shared by the Mumbai Police commissioner. “At signal, you win when you don’t cross the finish line,” read the post.

While some people pointed out that the picture used by the Mumbai police exactly depicted Mumbai roads, others stated that it was not a rocket science to build good roads. Here are some of the funny reactions that the post garnered:

Building good roads and properly marking them with Lanes is not rocket science. — KaKes KK (@kakeskkd) August 29, 2018

And you have used a correct photo describing our roads — kumar (@kumarvidhani) August 29, 2018

Sir, Lane discipline can be followed only on those roads where even the roads exists. There’s no proper roads at all without #potholeparadise #mumbaipotholes . Then how suppose to follow the lane discipline — Pradeep P G (@Pradeepugp) August 29, 2018

This image is so apt! Our roads are like moon craters! We need a lunar rover to traverse!! — Manav Gupta (@manavgupta27) August 29, 2018

Sir, enforcements and well marked quality roads can make great difference. — sujeetmodi (@sujeetmodi) August 29, 2018

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd