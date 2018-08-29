Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Traffic rules not ‘rocket science’, tweets Mumbai police; neither are ‘building good roads’, reply netizens

While some people pointed out that the picture used in the Mumbai police's post exactly depicts the city roads, others stated that it was neither rocket science to build good roads. Here are some of the funny reactions that the post garnered:

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 29, 2018 5:27:03 pm
Mumbai police, mumbai police social media, mumbai police tweet, mumbai police viral tweet, mumbai police twitter handle, While the tweet was clearly meant to encourage the people to drive safe and follow rules, Twitterati took the tweet as an opportunity to complain about Mumbai roads. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)
Mumbai police’s Twitter handle often comes up with interesting ways of reminding people to follow the traffic rules. Yet again, in their satirical way, they tweeted a picture of an astronaut sitting on a space rover with a tagline, “Understanding traffic rules is not rocket science. Learn and follow them.”

ALSO READ | Mumbai Police’s latest post on consent is both ‘subtle and brilliant’

While the tweet was clearly meant to encourage the people to drive safe and follow rules, Twitterati took the post as an opportunity to complain about the bad conditions of the Mumbai roads.

The handle also retweeted another creative post that focused on traffic discipline shared by the Mumbai Police commissioner. “At signal, you win when you don’t cross the finish line,” read the post.

While some people pointed out that the picture used by the Mumbai police exactly depicted Mumbai roads, others stated that it was not a rocket science to build good roads. Here are some of the funny reactions that the post garnered:

