Traffic policeman saves child who fell from moving auto, earns plaudits online. Watch video

A traffic police officer, identified as Sunder Lal, has been hailed by netizens for his prompt action in saving a child’s life.

Indian Administrative Service officer Awanish Sharan shared CCTV footage of the incident. It shows a child falling onto the road from a moving three-wheeler. A private bus can be seen approaching the spot but it halts in the nick of time, allowing Lal to cross the road and save the child. Lal swiftly grabs the child and hands him over to a woman (most probably, the child’s mother), who was travelling in the same autorickshaw.

The 16-second clip has amassed more than nine lakh views on Twitter. Netizens praised Lal for risking his own life and saving the child. The bus driver also earned plaudits online.

A user commented, “Yes. The traffic police jawan did exemplary work by putting his life in risk to save the child, but it’s the quick reflex action of bus driver-applying emergency brake which saved both the traffic police jawan and the child. Both the driver and jawan need to be applauded!”

Another user wrote, “Not even once did he care for his life in front of the moving bus. Humanity is surviving because of selfless people like him.

Kudos to our brave son of the soil and our pride, Sundar Lal ji! I hope the State Government and the Police Department reward him suitably.”

Recently, Indian Army soldiers also received praise for rescuing an 18-month-old boy who was stuck in a borewell in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district.

At around 8pm on June 7, 2022, Shivam fell into the borewell in the Dudapur village when he was playing on a farm where his parents worked as labourers. The rescue operation spanned 45 minutes and the child was taken to a nearby government hospital. Doctors said the child was stable and out of danger.